         Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, is optimistic about the future of Apple and the economy

Apple’s chief operating officer Jeff Williams has given an interview to Fox Business where he has expressed his optimism about the economy. Williams, citing Apple’s three recent releases – the MacBook Air, iPhone SE, iPad Pro, and MacBook Pro 13 “- claims to see the long-term future of the economy as possible.

Recovery at Apple and in the economy

In the interview, which took place online, the company’s COO has praised the resistance and encouragement of people right now, both outside and inside Apple.

I’m optimistic. When you look around you, you see the resistance of the people who work in this difficult moment, and when I look inside Apple, I couldn’t be more animated. During the last quarter, even though these are difficult times, we launched three new products. I feel great about the long-term economy and it’s just a matter of getting from here to there.

In fact, in a similar vein and according to CNBC, Tim Cook communicated to President Donald Trump that he hopes “that the economy has a V-shaped recovery in which a big drop is equated with an equally big rise“

As Tim Cook expressed during the most recent financial results conference: Although Apple has struggled with its supply chain, they are recovering its normal capacity. Jeff has also mentioned the reopening of stores, for example in Australia and Austria, which is taking place around the world.

Our supply chains are largely operating at full capacity and people keep working. I couldn’t be more proud that the team finds new ways to get the job done. People have been very resourceful and we are moving the ball forward. They will see us opening retail stores in the coming weeks. And as I said, we are on the rise in the long term.

Towards the end of the interview Williams has also commented on the new Exposure Notification API stressing that it has been built with full prioritization of privacy. In this way, although governments are developing the final apps, the API “will limit your ability to do some of the things that would worry you from a privacy point of view. “

It is being built in a way that respects privacy. This is something we spearhead and Apple has a long history, as you know, of putting privacy first. So the apps will be built by public health authorities, but the APIs will limit their ability to do some of the things that would worry you from a privacy point of view. That’s the reason why we take it out and people can trust it.

For now we only have some rumors of future product launches by Apple, but if we listen to them, it is clear that Apple’s recovery will be sooner than later.

Share



Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer, is optimistic about the future of Apple and the economy