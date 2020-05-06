Best-selling writers Jeff Lemire and Matt Kindt, and artist David Rubín present DETECTIVE COSMIC on Kickstarter. An original science fiction mystery graphic novel (and playing cards)

For more than two years, successful writers Jeff Lemire (BLACK HAMMER; DESCENDER), Matt Kindt (BANG!; MIND MGMT) and internationally acclaimed artist David Rubín (ETHER; BEOWULF) have secretly worked on a new original graphic novel. The book, titled DETECTIVE COSMIC, is an epic science fiction mystery that asks: When a God is killed, who solves the crime?

In DETECTIVE COSMIC, a God is found dead. Foul play is suspected. But who investigates the murder of a god? Not just anyone, that’s for sure. Our detective enters. He has a wife, a son, and an apparently normal day job as a private detective. But for years, he has been working for an underground secret clique of shadowy figures, an organization committed to an awkward alliance with cosmic forces beyond what we imagine.

“Matt and I have had the opportunity to collaborate in the past, but never to create our own world and our own mythology,” said Jeff Lemire. “We wanted to do something strange and mysterious, a world full of great ideas that we knew David’s crazy visual imagination would thrive on.”

In DETECTIVE COSMIC, the murder of the god threatens to disengage the gods and tear the very fabric of our reality. Only our detective stands in the way of total destruction. But will the mystery you uncover be worse than the disaster you’re trying to avoid? And will your mind be broken by the revelations you are about to discover before you can do anything about it?

“DETECTIVE COSMIC is a crime story that channels Jack Kirby, David Lynch and Raymond Chandler,” said Matt Kindt. “It is a story based on black that ultimately turns into absolutely cosmic madness.”

Lemire and Kindt are lifelong friends and occasional collaborators, and DETECTIVE COSMIC marks their first creator-owned collaboration. The story was written specifically for artist David Rubín and his panoramic cinematographic illustrations. Rubín previously collaborated with Lemire on SHERLOCK FRANKENSTEIN, from Lemire’s BLACK HAMMER Universe, and Rubín co-created and illustrated ETHER with Matt Kindt.

“We can live in different countries, with Matt in the USA. USA, Jeff in Canada and I in Spain, but we have all met in person and, most importantly, we all love to draw, create and tell stories. ” David Rubín said. “The three of us have worked together before and we know each other well, both our strengths and our weaknesses. With DETECTIVE COSMIC, we are doing all the things we love to do and, at the same time, forging a new path in our careers. ”

“One of the reasons we are bringing DETECTIVE COSMIC to Kickstarter is that it allows us to create great extras that we couldn’t do with a traditional editor,” said Kindt. “For the Kickstarter we are making COSMIC DETECTIVE cards, with David Rubín’s character designs.”

DETECTIVE COSMIC will be featured in an oversized, deluxe format hardcover edition, offering readers an immersive experience, with full-color art and multiple art and history pages with gigantic covers. This exclusive Kickstarter edition will include features that won’t be available anywhere else after Kickstarter has finished, including exclusive art made specifically for this limited-edition volume. DETECTIVE COSMIC cards are also exclusive to Kickstarter. You can participate here.