Jeff Hardy wants to face this well-known superstar from WWE.

The charismatic Jeff Hardy wants to have a maximum title and face this superstar so well known to all fans.

Jeff Hardy wants to face Brock Lesnar.

It is nothing more and nothing less than the incarnate beast Brock Lesnar. Hardy talked about what awaits him in the future and the desire, tHave a final reign for a maximum title before retirement and face Brock Lesnar. Hardy was already champion in 2008 and held the 2 maximum titles of the time, the world heavyweight title and the WWE championship.

Jeff is 100%

Jeff is highly motivated in this new stage is already 100% recovered from his injury, too He is in good health and wants to go all out and end his career in style. With this I don’t want to alarm fans We still have years to enjoy Jeff’s talent, but the years are passing and the retirement is approaching unfortunately but let’s not be alarmed we still have a lot of Jeff.

Jeff wants to be happy again with a maximum championship.

The extreme enigma wants to feel involved in the stellar plans again and he said that Those days of champion have been one of the happiest of his life. He felt very important and valued, the affection he received from people was special and despite his problems, he was very happy. Jeff would love to win the World Title once again. Because he loves the design of the new Universal title. So he definitely would like to win that championship and to feel that happiness of being the maximum WWE champion again.

Facial Paints

Jeff talked about his facial paintings, which he said is a way for him to express what he feels at every moment. Hardy is a peculiar type that we cannot deny.

This is what Brock Lesnar said:

When i did the show [WWE] Backstage in Los Angeles, I was asked about Brock Lesnar. And he had completely forgotten that it was his first match in WWE. I had completely forgotten about that. So maybe, yes, there is one more thing, I would love to get my ass kicked again. Because he’s just intimidating and incredibly gifted. And to be as successful as it was in the MMA world, it’s just amazing. That would be interesting, man. Maybe that could be my last game. I was his first game, he could be my last game. “

Hardy wants his last fight to be against Lesnar and with a maximum title at stake. The truth is not a bad retirement fight.

Remember that at Planeta Wrestling you have all the WWE information in Spanish. Our page continues to report all the WWE News. Despite COVID19, WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, and WWE NXT shows continue to air weekly. AEW Dynamite and AEW Dark also go ahead.

Mexican wrestling (CMLL and Triple A) and Puroresu (NJPW) are detained or playing their events behind closed doors. PPVs like Money in The Bank 2020 have been relocated. We continue working to bring you all the information!

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.