Jeff Hardy returns to WWE SmackDown

The extreme conundrum, Jeff Hardy made his long-awaited return to WWE SmackDown.

Jeff Hardy go back to WWE SmackDown to be interviewed by Renee Young. Hardy responds to Renee about what he still has to prove in WWE. Jeff says he is still listening to the voices of the fans and wants them to give him one more chance to stay with him. Hardy wonders why Sheamus It is already taking time to appear and it is strange that it has not already appeared.

Sheamus appears on WWE SmackDown.

Sheamus says that nobody wants to support Jeff Hardy currently and nobody wants to keep betting on him. The Celtic Wariror asks him who cares about him currently, before this, Jeff replies that to be his hater, he knows his life very well. Sheamus says that although he has had all these bad points in his life, he does not dislike him.

Hi… bye, fella. @ JEFFHARDYBRAND marks his return by shutting down @WWESheamus. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/cMA5j5bpQw – WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2020

Jeff Hardy and Sheamus start a brawl in the ring and finish with a Twist of Fate and Swanton Bomb.

How about Jeff Hardy’s return to WWE SmackDown programming?

