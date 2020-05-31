This week the blue brand started very strangely. With all the revolutionized fighters asking for explanations, the intervention of the police, and the opportunity to be in the final for the Intercontinental championship, all this in a program that was made short, for so much action.

Jeff and Elias out of action

Renee began explaining the chaos that arose in the street. Elias being taken to the hospital by an ambulance, they set off all the alarms. A rented car, embedded against a tree. The police found the name of Jeff Hardy, who minutes later was found in a drunk state, or strangely from the accident.

As the main suspect, he was transferred to the police station, to be able to question him in a better way. Two of the fighters who were in the semifinals were out of action, it was time to resolve this dangerous and tense situation. Backstage, consensus was reached to agree on a fight.

Royal Battle at 10

The fighters who wanted their chance were at their best. Renowned fighters such as Corbin, Sheamus, Shorty G…. were the protagonists of this pitched battle. Corbin, who eliminated four stayed as the most dominating, but as one more eliminated.

Sheamus, destined to be a Grand Slam at some point in his career, surpassed the rest, and with a dying ending With half the team at The Usos, he had his sights set on Bryan, whom he warned before the bout. In addition to lashing out at Hardy, he even called him a drug addict.

Stellar combat

Bryan and Sheamus did not wait long to make it clear that past hurts are still remembered to this day. I use Daniel the best he had, but the Celtic warrior was prepared to respond in the best possible way. Using his best weapons he thought he would subdue his opponent.

When he sang his movement, Jeff entered quite angry, and as soon as the referee rang the bell, he rushed to attack him, to which Sheamus fled in terror. What does it mean. Everything has been set up to blame Hardy again. Surely the mystery will be solved in the coming weeks.