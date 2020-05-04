In his later career years, Jeff Hardy would like to exploit several wild ideas for a future rivalry.

Film fighting became fashionable after Wrestlemania 36, ​​and Jeff Hardy is a great connoisseur of the struggles with this theme. After working with his brother Matt on projects in the Broken Universe, Hardy would want to be involved in a cinematic match before retiring.

“I would like to have another good run and maybe become a world or universal champion,” said Jeff Hardy on the After the Bell show. « I would like to do something with “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. I have several crazy and amazing ideas. When we did everything about the Hardy show we had a thing called the dimension of light, which parodied the unknown dimension. How about he beat me, take me under the ring and suddenly I’m in Firefly Fun House. But suddenly everything turns dark and I am in the unknown dimension.

My wife Beth said, what if it was called the Flylight dimension? And you could pretend that you get out of television. I am excited about these kinds of crazy and creative ideas that you can exploit without being afraid to express yourself »Jeff Hardy finished.

Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena in a Firefly Fun house match at Wrestlemania 36. It was a segment that was more a mental than a physical battle. According to Jeff Hardy, participating in that style of combat would be ideal before his retirement.

