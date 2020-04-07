Jeff Hardy was considered the replacement for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36

Jeff Hardy could have fought for the Universal title at WrestleMania 36 | Wrestling planet

The company of WWE had to make last minute decisions to WrestleMania 36. When Roman Reigns said he was not going to fight for the Universal championship in the grand event due to leukemia, the company had to think of a new rival for Goldberg in the Showcase of the Immortals. However, the gap that left Roman Reigns in their combat to WrestleMania 36 against Goldberg was loaned to the current Universal champion, Braun Strowman. On the other hand, this was not the initial plan for the Universal title orbit in the great event.

Initially, the original plan for the Universal championship in WrestleMania 36 was that Goldberg successfully retain the title against Roman Reigns, and since this was not possible, It was noted that Jeff Hardy could have been Goldberg’s new rival for WrestleMania 36.

Since Wrestle Talk These new details about the Universal title have been reported:

He considered giving Jeff Hardy the chance, but finally WWE decided to give it to “The Monster Among Men.”

Jeff Hardy returned to the blue mark of WWE SmackDown last month after being out of action since April 20, 2019.

Would you have liked to see Jeff Hardy as WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36?

