Jeff Hardy beats Cesaro at the Kickoff for WWE Money in the Bank 2020

The extreme puzzle, Jeff Hardy took the victory against Cesaro, in the Kickoff of WWE Money in the Bank 2020. Hardy covered Cesaro after a Swanton Bomb.

Things are looking up for @JEFFHARDYBRAND on #SmackDown after his first official win back in the ring. #MITB pic.twitter.com/IMi5NE77UW – WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2020

It should be noted that Sheamus did not intervene in the combat, to distract Hardy with whom he started a rivalry on Friday on SmackDown.

WWE Money in the Bank undercard

These are the confirmed bouts for tonight’s event.

Money in the Bank Ladder Match Male: AJ Styles vs Aleister Black vs Rey Mysterio vs Daniel Bryan vs Baron Corbin vs Otis

Money in the Bank Ladder Match Women: Asuka vs Nia Jax vs Shayna Baszler vs Carmella vs Dana Brooke vs Lacey Evans

WWE Title Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Title Match: Braun Strowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs Tamina

Fatal Four Way SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: New Day (c) vs Miz & Morrison vs Lucha House Party vs The Forgotten Sons

R- Truth vs MVP

