Jeff Green, the star that Brooklyn Nets needs from the bench

Brooklyn nets it requires the maximum involvement of players who play a team role and are capable of having memorable nights. Jeff Green he’s the ideal profile to give New Yorkers that much-needed consistency in a star-studded team with injury problems. The season of the veteran forward is being outstanding and was decisive for the victory in the fifth game of the NBA 2021 playoffs, with astonishing statistics among which a +/- positive of 12 stands out, the best of the whole team.

Jeff Green tonight: 27 pts

8-11 FG

7-8 3P

+12 +/- (highest on team) The real All-NBA snub. pic.twitter.com/YOkJf9DRfZ – StatMuse (@statmuse) June 16, 2021