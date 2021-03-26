Jeff Goldblum caught in Sydney, return for Thor: Love and Thunder?

The potential return of Jeff goldblum as the Grandmaster he has always been a bit in the air since forever. Since we saw him in “Thor: Ragnarok”, although we have seen him in the short “Team Darryl”, we have not heard from him again. However, the possibility of his return seems closer to the hour “Thor: Love and Thunder” It has been caught in Sydney with part of the film’s team, specifically with director Taika Waititi and actor Chris Hemsworth.

All of them would have been caught in Russell Crowe’s private suite at a rugby match in Australia this Friday. Recall that Crowe has also sounded for the movie to play a god in the movie. This obviously does not confirm the participation of the actors in the fourth Thor movie, but it does give indications to think that we will have the Grand Master back. Also, let it be known, the actor is not working on any other project right now that requires him to be in this location.

In August 2019, the actor commented on his desire to return to the role, although he acknowledged that he did not know anything for sure. In November 2019 he also commented that he would like to participate in the film, but he did not confirm anything either.

The last time fans saw the Grandmaster was in the post-credits scene of “Thor: Ragnarok” when he tried to speak to an enraged crowd and declared his revolution a “draw”. After that, he starred in a short that was included in the Thor: Ragnarok Blu-ray. In that comic short, the Grand Master claimed that he had been exiled from Sakaar after he was overthrown.

Acting royalty in Rusty’s box! Caption this 😂 STREAM: https://t.co/pjaRqbfUxS#9WWOS #NRL #NRLSouthsRoosters pic.twitter.com/vLj3XxG5tP – Wide World of Sports (@wwos) March 26, 2021