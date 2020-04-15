VaThe Hollywood Reporter report that up-and-coming filmmakers Jeff Chan and Andrew Rhymer have signed on to perform a romantic comedy for New Line Cinema titled‘Singles Day’Chan as director and Rhymer as producer will take over this new film whose script will also be revised from a first sketch by Lillian Yu.

Chan and Rhymer earned critical and public recognition after their debut feature film in 2019, ‘Plus One’, a film that premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival, where they won the Audience Award. In addition, they served as screenwriters for the Hulu comedy series, ‘PEN15.’

‘Singles Day’ will be a romantic comedy centered on a Chinese festival held every year on November 11 (11-11, referring to the “loneliness” of whoever celebrates it). It is a kind of anti-Valentine that originated at Nanjing University in 1993, a national day for singles that is mainly enjoyed by the country’s youth.

Produced by Chris Bender (‘Just Friends’) and Jake Weiner for Good Fear, the idea is to use the concept of multiple stories that are somehow connected. Let’s not forget that New Line has experience in this type of films focused on a holiday, without going any further, the ‘Stories of Valentine’ itself.