Jeff Bezos will travel to space on the first Blue Origin flight, who will also be accompanied by his brother on this “great adventure”

Blue Origin’s first space flight will have a very space crew member: neither more nor less than Jeff Bezos, creator of Amazon and the company Blue Origin with which anyone (who has the money) can become a space tourist.

Bezos announced it on Instagram in a video in which he also showed how he invited his brother Mark to that maiden flight. A third seat will be occupied by whoever pays the high price of a ticket that continues to be auctioned and which currently stands at a price of 2.8 million dollars.

The founder of Amazon told in that video how since he was five years old he had the dream of traveling to space. “On July 20 I will make that trip with my brother. The greatest adventure with my best friend, “he added.

The inaugural flight will be manned by a third person, who will have to place the highest bid to get that ticket. The auction process, which still has a few days left – it will end on June 12 -, has already made that “space ticket” stand at $ 2.8 million. The amount paid will be donated to a Club for the Future foundation.

The flight will be manned by six passengers, of which three will be space tourists. Together they will travel to about 100 km in height and that will be when experience low gravity and see spectacular views from Earth before landing on our planet again minutes later.

His brother Mark Bezos is the co-founder of a venture capital firm and also a director of the Bezos Family Foundation, an educational NGO. Both therefore will be the first two known crew members of the New Shepard reusable rocket and its Crew Capsule.

