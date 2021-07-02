Jeff Bezos will take an 82-year-old female aviator banned as an astronaut by NASA in the 1960s into space | Life

Almost 60 years late, the mythical aviator Wally Funk will see her dream of becoming an astronaut fulfilled on the first flight of the New Shepard.

It was sensed that the last free square would have a load of symbolism, and it has been. At 82, Wally Funk is going to become the oldest person to travel to space. But that is not the most important piece of information.

In the 1960s a private program called Woman in space in order to train women astronauts.

Thirteen of them, known as Mercury 13, passed the same physical and psychological tests as men, to enter the NASA astronaut program. Wally Funk, in her early 20s, was the youngest of all.

Although his aptitude to enter the astronaut program had been demonstrated, NASA did not call any of them. Wally Funk formalized the registration three times, but all three times it was rejected.

Mary Wallace Funk, her real name, had a successful career as an aviator, instructor and flight inspector, but all his life he dreamed of becoming an astronaut and going into space.

Almost 60 years later, at the most unexpected moment of his life, Jeff Bezos will make your dream come true. In this video you can see their joy at receiving the news:

Wally Funk will be astronaut number 6 in the first crewed flight of the New Sherpard, the rocket of Blue Origin, the company founded by Jeff Bezos, who resigned as CEO of Amazon on July 5.

It will be accompanied by Jeff Bezos himself, his brother Mark, the winner of the charity auction who paid $ 28 million and who is still unknown, and two professional astronauts.

It will be a flight loaded with symbolism. The New Shepard rocket is named after Alan Shepard, the first American astronaut. It will take off on July 20, the same day that the Apollo 11 mission took off, which took Humanity to the Moon.

It is Blue Origin’s first crewed missionAnd the fact that Jeff Bezos has signed up is a sign of confidence. The rocket will ascend 100 kilometers to the edge of the atmosphere, and they will experience zero gravity.

It is an important step for Blue Origin, which aims to develop tourist and commercial missions to space. It was also building for NASA the lunar module that will land on the Moon in the next few years, but NASA has chosen SpaceX, although Blue Origin has resorted to it.