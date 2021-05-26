Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO of Amazon on July 5

San Francisco (USA), May 26 (EFE) .- The founder and CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, will leave the position of head of the company on July 5, when the transfer to his successor will be made official , Andy Jassy.

In a virtual speech during the company’s annual shareholders meeting, Bezos explained on Wednesday that the choice of that date has “sentimental value” for him, since on July 5, 1994, Amazon was formally incorporated as a company.

In early 2021, the executive announced that in the summer he would step down as CEO of the company and that he would be replaced by Jassy, ​​who has led the lucrative Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing business for the past few years.

Bezos will then become CEO, a position from which he will continue to influence the firm’s decision-making, but will not be as present on a day-to-day basis.

Thus, he will have more time, as he himself indicated, to focus on philanthropic initiatives and the management of his other companies, Blue Origin and The Washington Post.

The world’s richest man, according to Forbes, sold 739,000 stakes in the e-commerce company in early May, public documents filed by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show. for its acronym in English).

The shares sold represent only a small fraction of the total that Bezos continues to control, estimated at 52.4 million shares, representing more than 10% of the company’s ownership.

Forbes indicates that Bezos’ fortune is 177,000 million dollars, practically all (more than 170,000 million) made up of Amazon shares.

The coronavirus pandemic and the consequent restrictions on mobility and economic activity have increased e-commerce sales around the world, which in turn has skyrocketed Amazon’s profits to triple the figures of just a year ago.

In parallel, the value of the firm’s shares on the stock market has practically doubled, which has further increased the immense fortune of its founder.

