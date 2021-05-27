Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO of Amazon on July 5

The founder and CEO of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, will step down as the company’s chief executive officer on July 5, when the handover to his successor, Andy Jassy.

In a virtual speech during the company’s annual shareholders meeting, Bezos explained on Wednesday that the choice of that date has “sentimental value” for him, since July 5, 1994 was when Amazon was formally incorporated as a company.

At the beginning of 2021, the manager announced that in the summer he would leave the position of CEO of the company and that he would be replaced by Jassy, ​​who has been at the helm of the lucrative cloud computing business Amazon Web Services (AWS) for the past few years.

Bezos will then become executive president, a position from which he will continue to influence the firm’s decision-making, but will not be as present on a day-to-day basis.

Thus, he will have more time, as he himself indicated, to focus on philanthropic initiatives and the management of your other companies, Blue Origin and The Washington Post.

Still with great control

The richest man in the world, According to Forbes, it sold 739,000 shares in the e-commerce company in early May, public documents filed by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show.

The shares sold represent only a small fraction of the total that Bezos continues to control, estimated at 52.4 million shares, which represents more than 10% of the company’s ownership.

Forbes indicates that Bezos’ fortune is 177,000 million dollars, practically all (more than 170,000 million) made up of Amazon shares.

The coronavirus pandemic and the consequent restrictions on mobility and economic activity have increased e-commerce sales worldwide, which in turn has skyrocketed Amazon’s profits to triple the numbers just a year ago.

In parallel, the value of the firm’s shares on the stock market has practically doubled, which has further increased the immense fortune of its founder.