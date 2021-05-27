Jeff Bezos will own Trump’s show – El Sol de México

The rivalry between billionaires Donald Trump and Jeff Bezos, took a turn in favor of the latter, with the acquisition of MGM studios, which not only put the firm on par with Disney and HBO in the streaming service, with productions of major Hollywood studios, but gives you an opportunity you’ve been looking for for years: to release edited shots of The Apprentice. Donald Trump could be publicly displayed making a fool of himself.

The business reality that the ex-president produced for 15 years would set the tone for Bezos to take revenge for the attacks he received from Trump during his tenure, who claimed that the businessman had interference in The Washington Post newspaper and that the media evaded taxes.

The press in the United States even speculated that the scandal in which Bezos was involved due to the publication in the National Enquirer of photos and texts that showed an infidelity shortly before he announced his divorce was caused by the government.

Driver Stephen Colbert joked this week with the possibility of a rematch for the Amazon owner. “On the verge of acquiring MGM, he would be winning a studio that owned The Apprentice and with it the holy grail so sought after by anti-Donald Trump activists.”

Deadline journalist Ted Johnson posted a note stating that the transaction would mean that the Amazon founder, “a frequent target of Trump, would effectively control the rights to potentially embarrassing and perhaps even incendiary images.”

Although it is still waiting for the go-ahead from US regulators, Amazon has announced the purchase of MGM for $ 8.45 billion and will own franchises and movies like James Bond, Robocop, Thelma and Louise, and TV shows like Pink Panther.