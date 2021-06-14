Jeff Bezos will leave Amazon to venture into space

(Bloomberg) – Jeff Bezos’ sprawling ranch in West Texas, about 40 miles northeast of the town of Van Horn, is more than just the launch site for his daring journey into space, planned for May 20. July. From the time that Bezos and his lawyers began secretly buying plots of land there some 20 years ago, the place also became a private retreat, a place where Bezos could pursue his personal interests and more expensive hobbies outside of scrutiny. public.

For example, there is a high-powered domed telescope on the property, where Bezos and his family can gaze at the stars on clear Texas nights. There is also a collection of Rivian buggies, flatbed trucks and EVs that he drives a lot, presumably over the objections of his advisers who want to keep the valued founder of Amazon.com Inc. safe in the back seat. Inside one of the mountains in nearby Sierra Diablo, Bezos is spending tens of millions of dollars to build the 10,000-Year Clock, a mechanical monument that will never ring the same musical bell twice and whose cuckoo will emerge once per millennium.

The ranch is also a private vacation complex. It has a pool, a fire pit, and an outdoor lounge that the family calls Parpie’s Bar, after the nickname all the grandchildren give to Bezos’ father, Mike Bezos. Naturally, the bar is stocked with expensive and rare bottles of whiskey and tequila. While doing research for my new book, Amazon Unbound, engineers at Blue Origin, Bezos’s private space company, told me that when Bezos raises a glass with his colleagues and friends, he often toasts “adventure and companionship.”

Those were the words that came to mind last week, when Bezos announced, through a meticulously produced video on his Instagram account, that he would be aboard the first crewed launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket, along with his younger brother Mark. “I wanted to take this flight because it’s something I’ve wanted to do my whole life,” Bezos intons in the video. “It’s an adventure. It is something very important to me ”.

Read more

The word “adventure” also appears in the caption of the video. And Mark, a longtime Blue Origin advisor, added: “What an extraordinary opportunity, not just to have this adventure, but to do it with my best friend.”

When Bezos announced in February that he would step down as CEO at Amazon but remain CEO, some wondered how important his break with the iconic and controversial tech giant he founded would be. The mainstream majority said that Bezos would not go very far after he promised to remain involved in the company, focusing “his energies and attention on new products and early initiatives.” At first, I assumed, his intention was simply to hand over the unglamorous public aspects of the top job, like testifying before Congress, to his former deputy, Andy Jassy.

But the recent news of his space travel and all this adventure talk makes me rethink Bezos’s current relationship with Amazon. Adventure has always been on his agenda; In 2013, he and his family spent three weeks aboard a salvage ship in the Atlantic Ocean to retrieve an F-1 rocket engine that powered one of NASA’s historic Apollo missions to the Moon. In 2018, he posted a video on Twitter of himself dog-sledding over the Arctic Circle.

The responsibilities that come with being the CEO of Amazon – and the optics of having too much fun, considering the difficult situation and the low salaries of the company’s employees – have likely limited the amount of adventures Bezos could have in sight. For example, on Amazon Unbound I related that Bezos had been taking helicopter flying lessons, and that he had recently purchased a Bell 49 helicopter. I also related that he had requested to build a large 127 meter long three-masted schooner from the luxury shipbuilder. Dutch OceanCo, soon to be one of the largest sailing yachts in the world.

All of this had to be done in secret. By doing so, Bezos was minimizing both the public relations risks and the actual risks to his safety and well-being, which could have spooked Amazon investors. Now that he’s about to hand over the reins, he’s clearly ready to embrace some more visible joys and dangers.

The New Shepard has been meticulously tested, of course, and has an interrupt system that will cause the crew capsule to separate from the rocket engine in case something goes wrong. But still: Bezos is about to hover over a rocket powered by a combustible mixture of liquid oxygen and hydrogen. If he were still CEO, investors would surely be concerned.

Investors now have something else to worry about, however: Bezos will no longer be Amazon’s CEO. After vastly enriching shareholders, Bezos’s suborbital journey could usher in a new phase for the world’s richest man, in which running one of the world’s largest tech companies will take a back seat to a hideous horizon of adventure. .

Original Note: Jeff Bezos is Leaving Amazon for Adventures in Space

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP