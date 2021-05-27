Jeff Bezos to step down as CEO of Amazon on July 5



Jeff Bezos will spend more time on all of his businesses and on his new projects.

It had already been announced in February that Jeff Bezos would step down as CEO of Amazon, but the precise date on which Andy Jassy would succeed him had not been said.

Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, announced that on July 5 he will officially step down as CEO. The announcement was made this Wednesday during the company’s annual shareholders meeting.

From that date Bezos will become the CEO of Amazon and Andy Jassy, ​​who currently runs Amazon Web Services, will take over from him..

Bezos explained that the date was chosen because it is particularly sentimental for him, since It was such a day, but in 1994 when he joined Amazon.

The reins of Amazon will be handed over to Jassy after 27 years, a time in which the internet store became one of the most important in the world and which has contributed a large part of Bezos’ fortune, which has turned it into one of the richest men in the world with a sum greater than $ 187,000 million dollars.

Jeff Bezos said he is confident that Andy Jassy is “an outstanding leader” as “He has the energy to keep alive in us what has made us special.”

“He has the highest standards and I guarantee that Andy will never allow the universe to make us typical”Bezos added.

At 57 years old, the founder of Amazon will dedicate his time to his new position as CEO and it is known that he will focus on new products and initiatives, he will also have more time to attend his rocket company, Blue Origin, his newspaper, The Washington Post and its recent acquisition, MGM, with which it will generate more content for its transmission service.

In February, in his farewell letter to his colleagues, Bezos said …

“This journey started about 27 years ago. Amazon was just an idea and had no name. The question I was asked most frequently at the time was: “What is the Internet?” Fortunately, I haven’t had to explain that in a long time. “

Bezos is an entrepreneur and has great creativity to continue surprising the world, so it will not be strange to hear about his new projects in a short time.

