Jeff Bezos to go into space on first flight with crew

Jeff Bezos to go into space on Blue Origin’s first crewed flight. The CEO of Amazon and founder of the aerospace company will be accompanied by his brother Mark next July. That is when the company will launch the first suborbital flight with people, as Bezos himself announced on his Instagram account. We are not surprised that they are already sending a crew, although the CEO of Amazon himself is one of those who has a seat reserved for the first flight.

Suborbital flight will occur on next july 20 in a reusable New Shepard rocket. Bezos has recognized in his publication that it is a dream to travel to space and it is very meaningful for him to do it with his brother Mark.

The rocket will go from Earth to about 100 kilometers above sea level. There, the capsule will come off and allow passengers to see the curvature of the Earth and to feel what weightlessness is in their flesh. After a few minutes in the sky, the rocket and capsule will land at different sites on the earth’s surface. Thus, the two will become the first space tourists to have made such a flight with Blue Origin.

Blue Origin auctions a seat with Bezos

Blue Origin is not the only company that has allowed space tourists to get tickets for their trips. A couple of months ago, SpaceX announced the first mission involving four civilians, already selected for the Inspiration4 mission. Now, it is the Amazon CEO’s company that auction a seat on the July 20 flight. The winner will not only be able to feel what it is like to go to space for a few minutes, but will also meet and talk with Bezos.

At the moment, the highest bid is $ 2.8 million and can be bid until this Saturday, June 12. It is a figure that is not available to everyone. But for the moment space is a luxury for the pockets of mortals. However, with a little time, seats on flights like Blue Origin may become more accessible. And many other people can go into space and fulfill their dream. Not everyone can be an astronaut, but many can they could be space tourists.

Ultimately, Bezos will prove first-hand what it is to fly with his own company. Luckily, if everything goes according to plan, the billionaire will be able to fulfill his dream of seeing what it is like to go to space thanks to Blue Origin.

