Jeff Bezos takes off into space on a lightning journey | Tec Review

A few minutes to Jeff bezos and for the rocket crew New Shepard, but hours of possibilities for the new space tourism.

The creator of Amazon was the second millionaire to get his spaceship, built with private resources, off Earth.

Jeff Bezos takes off into space

How long was the voyage of the New Shepard?

The ship New Shepard took off at 08:11, from the Texas desert, 40 kilometers from the city of Van Horn.

Next to Jeff Bezos were traveling with his brother Mark, the pioneer aviator Wally Funk, 82 years old and the first customer to pay for his trip, 18-year-old Dutchman Oliver Daemen.

Funk became the oldest person to reach space and the youngest in the youngest.

Flight details

The New Shepard accelerated into space at speeds in excess of Mach 3 on the supersonic scale, thanks to its propellants powered by liquid hydrogen and oxygen, no carbon emissions.

The capsule then separated from its propeller and the astronauts spent a few minutes above the so-called Karman Line (100 kilometers away), the internationally recognized line between atmosphere and space.

The crew of the capsule were able to admire the curvature of the blue planet and the intense black color of the universe from the large windows that occupied a third of the cabin surface.

“Everything is black here”Funk said as the capsule left the atmosphere.

After a few minutes of weightlessness, the capsule descended in free fall before deploying three giant parachutes and then a retro-thruster to land gently in the desert after a flight of about 10 minutes.

The four passengers exited the capsule and were greeted with cheers by the Blue Origin team. Jeff Bezos He was wearing a cowboy hat when leaving the module.

Private flights

The person who won an auction to travel to space, and who paid for his seat at $ 28 million, was not this time due to scheduling problems, but will fly on a future mission of the New Shepard according to a statement from Blue Origin.

Blue Origin CEO Bob Smith said: “We are honored to welcome Oliver… this marks the beginning of New Shepard’s business operations.” (With information from .)

Here is the video of how it all happened: