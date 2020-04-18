Jeff Bezos made his annual letter to Amazon shareholders, where he spoke about the recent controversies in which the company has been involved after its response to workers in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. Also mentioned his plans to develop tests that will detect the new SARS-CoV-2.

Bezos wrote that the company is committed to the well-being of its workers, reason why they asked for the help of doctors to know what measures can be followed inside the warehouses around the world.

“Fundamentally, As we provide these essential services, we are focused on the safety of our employees and contractors worldwide, we are deeply grateful for their heroic work, and we are committed to their health and well-being.. By consulting closely with medical experts and health authorities, we have made over 150 significant process changes in our network of operations and in Whole Foods Market stores to help teams stay healthy, and we conduct daily audits of measures that we have implemented ”, wrote the businessman.

In addition to this, the cleaning measures have become more stringent and have been eliminated together, they have also changed the rest schedules and implemented the social distance. Your next steps will be testing employees for the new virus, even when they show no symptoms..

“Regular testing on a global scale, across industries, would help keep people safe and help get the economy working again. For this to work, we as a society would need much more testing capacity than is currently available.. If each person could be tested regularly, it would make a big difference in the way we fight this virus. Those who test positive can be quarantined and cared for, and all those who test negative can re-enter the economy with confidence, “he explained.

Bezos also revealed that to do so possible more testing options needed, so he is taking care of this. He explained that his company created a team of scientists, procurement specialists and software engineers to work on finding a solution.

“Members of Amazon[…] they moved from their normal jobs to a dedicated team to work on this initiative. We have begun assembling the pool we need to build our first lab, and we hope to begin testing a small number of our front-line employees soon. We are not sure how far we will go in the relevant time frame, but we think it is worth a try, and we are ready to share everything we learn.”, Shared the 56-year-old businessman.

I also know workers’ wages will increase until the end of April in all branches in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and some countries in the rest of Europe. Between this and some extra expenses with associated companies, it will cost him around USD 500 million, but Bezos insisted that it is “doing the right thing”.

“We also established the Amazon Relief Fund, with seed funding of $ 25 million, to support our independent delivery service partners and their drivers, Amazon Flex participants and temporary employees in financial difficulties, ”he added.

The company stated that it works with the World Health Organization (WHO) to provide advanced technology to better track the virus and contain the spread in better ways.

“WHO is leveraging our cloud to build large-scale data lakes, aggregate country epidemiological data, quickly translate medical training videos into different languages, and help healthcare workers globally better treat patients. We are separately making a public AWS COVID-19 data lake available as a centralized repository for up-to-date and curated information, related to the spread and characteristics of the virus and its associated disease, so that experts can access and analyze the latest data in their battle against disease ”he concluded.