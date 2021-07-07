Jeff Bezos reaches record wealth with $ 211,000 million

(Bloomberg) – Jeff Bezos is leaving the rest of the world behind when it comes to accumulating wealth.

The richest man in the world reached a record net worth of $ 211 billion on Tuesday after shares of Amazon.com Inc. rose 4.7% after the Pentagon’s announcement that it was canceling a cloud computing contract with its rival. Microsoft Corp. The increase raised Bezos’ fortune by $ 8.4 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

The last time anyone on the Bloomberg index approached this amount was in January, when Elon Musk of Tesla Inc. briefly hit $ 210 billion. The two men spent the first part of the year vying for the top spot as the world’s richest person, but Bezos has held onto the number one spot since mid-March, when Amazon shares rose nearly 20%.

In recent months, soaring stock prices have fueled the fortunes of a group of tech titans, including Musk who remains second behind Bezos with a net worth of $ 180.8 billion, even as the Tesla shares fell on Tuesday. French luxury goods mogul Bernard Arnault ranks third with $ 168.5 billion.

Bezos’ rally is even larger than that during Amazon’s stock surge in 2020, when his net worth surpassed $ 206.9 billion during the pandemic. Bezos, 57, officially stepped down as Amazon’s chief executive this week after a 27-year career. He still owns about 11% of the company and will serve as CEO.

The Pentagon said Tuesday it was scrapping a $ 10 billion cloud computing contract awarded in 2019 to Microsoft Corp. after several years of disputes between the government and some of the largest US technology companies over the deal. . The decision indicates that it planned to split the work between Microsoft and its rival Amazon.

MacKenzie Scott, Bezos’ ex-wife and the world’s 15th richest person, saw her wealth rise by $ 2.9 billion on Tuesday, dwarfing the $ 2.7 billion she has given away so far this year. This is just a reminder that some billionaires can’t give away their money faster than they make it.

Original Note: Jeff Bezos Hits Wealth Record of $ 211 Billion on Pentagon Move

