Jeff Bezos, on a trip to space in just over a month at Blue Origin



Blue Origin said Bezos’ younger brother Mark Bezos will also be on the flight.

Photo: Mark RALSTON / . / .

Tourist space travel will already be a reality in a few weeks, since Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, will fly into outer space in the first flight with the crew of the New Shepard spacecraft, a rocket that was manufactured by the Blue Origin company, which is owned by the founder of Amazon.

Blue Origin said Bezos’ younger brother Mark Bezos will also be on the flight.

“Since I was five years old, I have dreamed of traveling into space. On July 20 I will start that trip with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend, ”said Bezos, 57, in an Instagram post this Monday morning.

The space trip will take place two weeks after Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO.

If the trip finally goes as planned, Bezos will become the first billionaire mogul to have the experience of traveling aboard his company’s rocket ship.

It should be noted that Elon Musk, the second richest man in the world and owner of the space company SpaceX, still has no plans to travel to space, despite having rockets that can go into orbit around the Earth.

On the other hand, billionaire Richard Branson, who owns the space company, Virgin Galactic, also plans to fly into space for millionaires and compete with Blue Origin, although he has not given an exact date of the first trip with people on board.

Branson said he would be among the first passengers to fly in one of his rockets, with his company’s first flight expected to depart later this year.

Blue Origin’s manned flight will have six seats on a 59-foot rocket. The flight will last 11 minutes and climb more than 60 miles above Earth, as reported on CNN.

Since last May, Blue Origin announced that it was already preparing to make this trip after spending six years testing.

Bezos’s company has not announced the value of the regular tickets, although it did say that a seat will be given to the winner of an auction that is currently underway. The auction for the seat to travel to space had already reached $ 2.8 million as of Monday morning.

Blue Origin was founded by Bezos in 2000, and the company conducted more than a dozen test flights with no one aboard at Blue Origin facilities in rural Texas.

The company Blue Origin is also making a rocket called New Glenn that will be used to send commercial US government satellites into space..

In addition, the company plans to participate in NASA’s project to send astronauts back to the moon. And although SpaceX has already won him a first contract, NASA has said that there are other future lunar missions in which Blue Origin could participate.

-You may also be interested: Bill Gates will build a nuclear reactor in Wyoming