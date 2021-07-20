Jeff Bezos Heading Into Space: The Blue Origin Launch Live

Updated 07/20/2021 – 13:26

The billionaire Jeff bezos, creditor of Amazon, is getting ready to carry out one of his most spectacular projects. Today, July 20, 2021, fly to space. In a reusable capsule Blue shepardI will do it with his brother Mark; Wally Funk, a veteran astronaut of the Mercury project, who is 82 years old and Oliver Daemen, an 18-year-old Dutch student with pilot training. Replaces a multimillionaire that he paid 28 million dollars in an auction for a square, but that finally did not fly because of ‘scheduling problems’, although it is more likely due to family pressure.

Jeff Bezos to be in space for about 11 minutes



The Blue Shepard has flown into space 16 times, but this It is the first time that he does it with passengersThe plan is to rise up 100 kilometers high, the capsule will detach, leaving the passengers in zero gravity, and the capsule and rocket descent will begin separately. Total, the flight will last about 11 minutes.

If everything goes according to plan, the company Blue Origin, the space tourism company wants to promote Bezos, he will be able to start his activities in the medium term. It will have Richard Branson, the creator of Virgin, as its main competition for now, although Elon Musk could also be added.