Jeff Bezos goes to space (along with his brother) | Tec Review

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos posted on his Instagram account that he will travel to space with his brother Mark on an autonomous tourist trip launched by his company Blue origin, with capacity for six people.

Jeff Bezos goes to space, a lifelong dream

“Since I was five years old, I have dreamed of traveling into space. On July 20 I will start that trip with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend”Says Bezos’s message on his social network, which is accompanied by a one-minute video.

In the recording, Bezos can be seen inviting his brother Mark on a tourist trip.

Jeff bezos ensures that seeing the planet earth from space changes the relationship we have with it, because we only have one Earth.

This is an 11-minute six-person suborbital sightseeing flight on the New Shepard spacecraft, which will take its first crew of astronauts into space.

For this trip, a seat is still reserved for the winner of an online auction.

The online auction will conclude on June 12, so far the bid already exceeds 2.8 million dollars and has attracted more than 6,300 people from 143 countries.

The auction money will be donated to the Blue Origin foundation, Club for the Future.

New Shepherd’s test flights have been flown from its base in Texas.

So the steps of the tourist flight are already known: after takeoff the rocket will separate from its impeller to reach a height of more than 100 kilometers for four minutes.

Although the flight is 11 minutes, tourists will spend four minutes on the border between the Earth’s atmosphere and space.

At that moment they will be able to experience the lack of gravity and see the curvature of the Earth from space.

The rocket will then descend, cushioned by three large parachutes, until it lands, and the booster will land autonomously on a base two miles from the launch site.

About New Shepard

Finally, after successful tests, the Blue Origin company is ready to take tourists into space.

The capsule of the ship is designed so that each crew member has a privileged view, each seat is oriented towards a window. The vehicle is fully autonomous.

Each person on board is a passenger, there are no pilots. New Shepard is a reusable suborbital rocket system designed to carry astronauts and research payloads beyond the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space.

These rockets were named after Mercury astronaut Alan Shepard, the first American to go into space, 60 years ago.

After the auction, Blue Origin, the company of billionaire Jeff Bezos, will open ticket sales. For now, this company continues to talk with the protest it filed before the Federal Government Accounting Office (GAO, for its acronym in English).

Jeff Bezos maintains an open rivalry with Elon Musk, who with his company Space X won a contract with NASA for 2.9 billion dollars to build a lander for American astronauts to return to the Moon.

For now, space tourism is already a reality for those who can pay for this experience, and companies like Virgin Galactic, founded by British millionaire Richard Branson or Elon Musk’s Space X, are also in the space race.