Jeff Bezos is currently the richest man on Earth. However, this was not always so. With the help of a remarkable book, the CEO and founder of Amazon managed to create the giant with today’s diversified businesses.

Amazon was originally just an online bookstore. However, with the help of a book by Jim Collins bezos was able to transform his company and make it one of the world giants.

Days ago, Collins -author and former Stanford professor- He told how his relationship with Bezos is, and how one of your own business books changed the game for Amazon.

In a podcast with Kara Swisher, Collins noted that until then the fruitful Bezos company had not yet made a profit.

Look also

Most are part of the technology market.

In 2001, Amazon was just four years old and its CEO was struggling to stand up after the dotcom bankruptcy.. The results, even, were not the expected.

It was then that Bezos telephoned Collins for advice and the author decided to visit the Amazon campus..

At that meeting, Collins spoke to Bezos and other Amazon executives and discussed central ideas. from his next book, “Good to Great: Why Some Companies Make the Leap and Others Don’t”, which was published that same year (“From good to great: Why some companies make the jump and others don’t”).

Collins comprehensively developed the main focus of Good to Great: the idea that growth and success of a business can be seen as a giant flywheel.

“What a company spends its time doing should be concerned with developing and generating momentumCollins explained on that occasion.

The causal link is the key: the work of Collins suggested that one company should focus on building one thing to drive another..

“If you can get the compound momentum out of your flywheel in a world that wants you to do something fast and overnight, it’s hugely powerfulCollins highlighted.

With that knowledge of Good to Great incorporated, Bezos and his Amazon team had the ability to make the necessary strategic changes in the business with the objective of set your own flywheel for success.

Following the meeting with Collins, Amazon shifted from focusing on short-term benefits to focusing on long-term sustainable growth..

Thus, the Bezos company obtained its first positive profit in the last quarter of 2001.

Thousands of people around the planet read sometime book who marked or got them give a radical change to their lives. In the case of Bezos, allowed him to earn billions of dollars.