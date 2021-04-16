Jeff Bezos’ farewell letter as CEO of Amazon

Jeff Bezos, CEO of Amazon and owner of The Washington Post, speaks at the Economic Club of Washington DC’s “Milestone Celebration Dinner”. (Photo: Reuters / Joshua Roberts)

Amazon will be the best employer and the safest workplace of the earth, promises the farewell letter from Jeff Bezos, who will step down as CEO later this year to continue as CEO of the company.

Jeff Bezos’ Farewell Letter

In his latest letter to shareholders as CEO of this company, he highlights: “… at Amazon we are always flexible, but when it comes to vision we are stubborn and relentless. We have never failed when we propose something, and we are not going to fail at this either. We have always wanted to be the most customer-centric company on earth. We are not going to change that. It is what has brought us here ”.

According to the businessman, a typical purchase on Amazon saves a couple of trips to a physical store a week.

That means a saving of more than 75 hours a year. Currently lAmazon customers complete 28% of their purchases in three minutes or less, and half of the purchases are made in less than 15 minutes.

Amazon in numbers

Amazon directly employs 1.3 million people around the world. It has more than 200 million Prime members around the planet. More than 1.9 million small and medium-sized businesses sell in this store, and they account for about 60% of its retail sales. Customers have connected more than 100 million smart home devices to Alexa. Amazon Web Services serves millions of customers and ended 2020 with an annualized execution rate of $ 50 billion.

“In 1997, we hadn’t invented Prime, Marketplace, Alexa, or AWS. They weren’t even ideas then, and none were predetermined. We took a big risk with each one of them and put sweat and ingenuity into each one. “

Amazon and its employees

In the letter, Bezos acknowledges that the company’s relationship with its workers must be improved.

“Although our direct relationship with employees is strong, it is clear to me that we need a better vision of how we create value for employees, a vision for your success ”.

He denies that employees are desperate souls or that they are treated like robots. “Employees of distribution centers, 94% say they would recommend Amazon to a friend as a workplace… We have to aim for 100%. And we will do so by continuing to lead in terms of salaries, benefits, opportunities to improve skills and in other ways that we will discover over time ”.

Last week, a move to unionize Amazon workers of a warehouse in Alabama, United States, failed due to the negative vote of the same employees.

Concerned about climate change

In Jeff Bezos’ farewell letter, he highlights the actions that have been taken to counteract the effects of climate change and investing in new technologies necessary to build a zero-carbon economy.

“I have also personally allocated $ 10 billion to award grants to help catalyze the systemic change that we will need in the next decade.

We will support leading scientists, activists, NGOs, environmental justice organizations and others working to fight climate change and protect the natural world. “