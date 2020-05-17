Pandemic times are not and have not been easy for millions of people around the world. We are facing one of the largest recessions in history, thousands of businesses close every day, and unemployment is growing exponentially. However, not everyone is suffering the same fate.

2018 saw Apple become the first company to have a value above trillion dollars (one million million in Spanish). Later that year, Amazon He accompanied them and in 2019 they followed him Microsoft, Saudi Aramco and Alphabet (Google).

As crazy, unreal and utopian ?, dystopian? It seems that today we are not going to talk about a company that in the future will reach that incomprehensible amount of money. We are actually talking about a person: Jeff Bezos.

The billionaire, founder and CEO of Amazon is shaping up to be the first human being to reach this figure in his bank accounts.

The study that revealed the information was done by Comparisun, a company that allows small and medium-sized firms to compare different products. His projection shows that Bezos will reach trillion-dollar status by 2026.

You can also read: RICKY RICÓN! JEFF BEZOS BOUGHT THE MOST EXPENSIVE MANSION IN THE UNITED STATES

The company said its projection is based on taking the average percentage of annual growth in the last five years and applying it in future years. The Comparisun study also shows that Bezos’ net worth has grown an average of 34% in the same period of time.

As of today (May 14), Bezos’ net worth was estimated at $ 143 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the value of the world’s richest people daily. Crazy considering that in his divorce he lost 38 billion dollars.

For almost obvious reasons, The news triggered opinions found on social networks. Many stressing that while millions of people seek to bring food to their table, Bezos goes flying to have this exorbitant amount of money. Others say that as long as it is money earned honestly, good for it.