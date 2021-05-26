Jeff Bezos buys historic MGM studio

The company Amazon from Jeff Bezos embark on a new adventure. The company seeks to strengthen itself in the streaming battle and will acquire the iconic MGM studio, with films ranging from Rocky to James Bond, for $ 8.45 billion.

MGM was founded in 1924 by Luis B. Mayer –Who was said could decide the fate of each Hollywood star– and films such as The Wizard of Oz (the most expensive film in the study), Citizen Kane and Gone with the Wind were made, although the classics will not have Bezos rights.

Other achievements of the millionaire? We tell you: Jeff Bezos moves into space

Jeff Bezos buys the historic MGM studio, but with all the movies?

The films that will be owned by Bezos are those that the studio produced after 1985, because the employer Ted turner (one of CNN’s founders) bought the company, which he later sold, but kept the rights to the historic films.

In fact, Turner Entertainment Company (TCM) is in charge of marketing the rights to these films and WarnerCompany confirmed that – currently – they have the permissions.

Today, MGM owns the Epix cable channel and produces popular television shows such as Fargo, Vikings, Shark Tank, and The Handmaid’s Tale.

However, the bet is still very attractive. The MGM studio acquired, after its deal with Turner, companies such as Orion Pictures, Goldwyn Entertainment, Motion Picture Corporation of America and the Polygram catalog.

Thus, the Amazon company now owns titles such as The Silence of the Innocents, Dumb and Dumber (translated into Spanish as A Couple of Idiots), in addition to The Graduate and Fargo and half of the James Bond films.

In the case of 007, the other half is in the hands of Barbara Broccoli and her brother Michael G. Wilson, who are characterized by fierce creative control and decide things like when to make a new Bond movie and even who should play the role. principal.

The ground gained by Bezos

Jeff Bezos thus strengthens Amazon’s Prime Video service, which faces a long list of competitors that includes Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co’s Disney +, HBO Max and Apple Inc.’s Apple TV +.

This new acquisition of Bezos is the second most expensive in Amazon history following the purchase of US supermarkets Whole Foods for $ 13.7 billion in 2017.

The price paid was 40% more than what other potential buyers, such as Apple and Comcast, considered it worth.

In Amazon’s press release, the company said it will help preserve MGM’s heritage and film catalog and provide customers with greater access to these existing works.

“Through this acquisition, Amazon would allow MGM to continue doing what it does best: tell great stories,” he explained.

For Mike Hopkins, Senior Vice President of Prime Video and Amazon Studios, “The true financial value behind this deal is the treasure trove of IP (intellectual property) in the deep catalog that we plan to reimagine and develop together with the talented team at MGM. It is very exciting and offers many opportunities to tell high quality stories. “

Although the streaming market is led by Netflix and Disney +, in April, Amazon reported its fourth consecutive record quarterly profit and reported more than 200 million subscribers to the Prime loyalty program.

What will the new Amazon Prime catalog include?

MGM’s vast library has more than 4,000 movie titles, there are also: 12 Angry Men, Basic Instinct, Creed, Legally Blonde, Moonstruck, Poltergeist, Raging Bull, Robocop, Thelma & Louise, Tomb Raider, The Magnificent Seven, The Pink Panther, The Thomas Crown Affair, among others.

MGM also has one of the hottest movie lists on the doorstep, including House of Gucci, No Time to Die, The Addams Family 2, and the untitled film by Paul Thomas Anderson, director of hits like Magnolia and The Master, starring Joaquin Phoenix. .