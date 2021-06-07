Jeff Bezos announces that he will travel to space on July 20 with his older brother

“Since I was five years old, I have dreamed of traveling into space. On July 20 I will undertake that trip with my brother. The greatest adventure with my best friend”, as announced the news the founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, in his account of Instagram.

It will be on Blue Origin’s New Shepard spacecraft, a private special-flight company started by Bezos, a competitor of Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

And Bezos and his brother will be the first to take the suborbital sightseeing trip, a historic moment for the private commercial space travel career. Blue Origin successfully completed the fifteenth launch of its New Shepard NS rocket in April.