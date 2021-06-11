Jeff Bezos announces that he will go to space

Production: Pablo Cantudo

In addition to Amazon, Bezos is also the founder of the rocket-making company Blue Origin. The company plans to launch its first manned spaceflight in July. Bezos and his brother Mark will be two of the rocket’s passengers.

“Since I was five years old I dream of going into space. On July 20 I will start this journey with my brother. The greatest adventure, with my best friend ”, said Bezos on his social networks.

Bezos will travel to space the same day that marks 52 years since the arrival of the human being on the Moon. Blue Origin’s rocket, New Shepard, will travel to the edge of outer space, then return to Earth. The bid for a seat on the rocket has already reached three million dollars.