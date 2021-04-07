Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk top Forbes magazine’s new billionaires list



Jeff Bezos is leading the Forbes billionaires list for the fourth year in a row.

Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is at the top of Forbes magazine’s new annual list of billionaires for the fourth year in a row.

The list includes a new record of 2,755 ultra rich expanding after a year in which the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the world economy and threatened the livelihoods of people across the planet, yet this did not affect “the very, very rich as they became very, very rich “Randall Lane, Forbes’ content director, told Reuters.

This year’s billionaires have a combined value of $ 13.1 trillion, up from $ 8 trillion last year, according to Forbes.

Elon Musk, Tesla’s chief executive, ranks second on the list, from 31st last year.

Bernard Arnault, CEO of luxury goods firm LVMH, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg round out the top five of the world’s richest billionaires.

While Warren Buffett fell outside the top five for the first time in more than two decades.

This year’s list features 493 new members, including Whitney Wolfe Herd, CEO of the dating app Bumble, which went public this year, and socialite Kim Kardashian, who made a fortune of $ 1 billion.

