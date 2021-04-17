Jeff Bezos’ advice to Amazon shareholders to succeed

Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world, has decided to step down as the CEO of Amazon, and sent the shareholders of the e-commerce giant a farewell e-mail.

In this communication, Bezos wrote in a few 4,000 words reflections and tips for the shareholders of the company, picks up the BBC. The letter was published on Thursday.

On success

His first thoughts are aimed at success: “If you want to be successful in business (in life, actually), you must create more than you consume“Bezos wrote.

Your goal should be to create value for everyone you interact with, “he adds.” Any business that does not create value for those it affects, even if it appears to be successful on the surface, won’t last in this world“wrote the billionaire mogul.

“Be yourself”

“I have one thing of utmost importance that I feel compelled to teach. I hope all ‘Amazonians’ take it seriously, “Bezos said before going into the next topic.

We all know that distinctiveness – originality – is valuable. We are all taught: ‘Be yourself’. What I’m really asking you to do is be realistic about how much energy is needed to maintain that distinctive character. The world wants you to be typical and it does it in a thousand ways. Don’t let it happen, “says Bezos.

“It’s worth ‘being yourself’, but don’t expect it to be easy or free. You will have to continually put energy into it, “he explained as well.

Injuries on Amazon

Bezos also spoke about Amazon employees, their health and safety: “Approximately 40% of work injuries at Amazon are related to musculoskeletal disorders (TME), such as sprains or strains that can be caused by repetitive movements. “

For this reason, Bezos announced that they are working to implement “new automated personnel schedules that use sophisticated algorithms to rotate employees between jobs that use different muscle and tendon groups. “

Amazon employs 1.3 million people globally and hired 500,000 people in 2020 alone. Bezos said the company is leading the way in salary improvements following the establishment of a minimum wage of $ 15 (12.5 euros) per hour.