Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package: the most radical off-road variant is now official

Jeep has confirmed the launch of a new off-road package that gives the fireproof Wrangler the most radical off-road configuration it has ridden to date. We are talking about a production version, not a simple aftermarket package, destined to compete with the Ford Bronco Sasquatch Package.

After the leak that fully revealed the model a few days ago, the American manufacturer has finally presented the new Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package, a new optional package that gives the model the most extreme off-road configuration marketed to date by the American firm. Since it is part of the regular catalog of the model and it is not an aftermarket preparation anymore.

This new version was leaked a few days ago by the Overland Expo publication and replicated by several American media, which allowed us to obtain at that time the first images and all the data of the new Jeep Wrangler Xtreme Recon Package.

It’s a package designed to outperform the Ford Bronco.

The sole purpose of this package is to create a version whose characteristics and, above all, its figures exceed those of its maximum rival, the Ford Bronco. Hence the launch campaign was a constant barrage of mysterious figures that no one knew how to interpret. We now know that this version or package will be available exclusively for the 8-cylinder Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon and Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 392.

Characteristics

For many, this package will be the version of the Wrangler that leaves the dealership with huge 35-inch tires, as this is its main and most striking feature, a set of wheels made up of robust 17-inch beadlock-type rims Fitting huge BF Goodrich KO2 All-Terrain LT315 / 70R17C tires. To accommodate these tires, it is necessary to mount the suspension kit, which is also part of the package and raises the off-road body by almost 40 mm, thus allowing a ground clearance of 328 mm and a wading height of 853 mm. .

Other elements of the Xtreme Recon Package are new developments in the transmission, with a record crawl ratio of 100: 1. The new figures are also very remarkable, since new ground clearance allows for an angle of attack of 47.4 degrees and a departure angle of 40.4 degrees. Although no less important is the premise that this configuration can be requested at the dealer, so the model is delivered like any other series, including its official warranty.

