Jeep Wrangler: The toughest in the West also plugs in

The new generation 4xe plug-in hybrid Jeep Wrangler is already on sale in Spain at quite convincing prices if the increase of 3,300 euros compared to the purely thermal units is compared with the improvements in power, torque, energy efficiency and electrical autonomy that they have experienced. . We have verified this with a Sahara on a varied tour of Ibiza, ‘Jeep territory’: it gathers 6% of the Spanish sales of the firm.

The Sahara is the more everyday version of this western tough, the one they believe has brought more female clientele to the radical wing of Jeep, though they too are embarking on the adventurous, Wrangler Rubicon 4xe. The third completion of the model is the so-called 80th Anniversary, which celebrates with more exquisite touches the 80 years of Jeep. It is distinguished by the grille, headlamp bezels and fog lights in Neutral Gray metallic. Alloy wheels are 18-inch two-tone.

The birthday is accompanied by the electrified versions of the Wrangler, which reach the icon of the brand after the 4xe (electrified all-wheel drive) insignia has been worn for a year on the Renegade and Compass, these with an unmistakable European seal when manufactured in Melfi. (Italy) for the clientele of this continent.

The Jeep Wrangler maintains its roots and is produced in the United States, specifically in Detroit and will not be the last to be plugged into the current, as it is yet to arrive – it will be officially presented in a month at the New York Auto Show – the Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The brains of Jeep in Spain were isolated for a few days in a nearby paradise, Ibiza, to present the Wranglers and incidentally get along with their hotel partners with whom they offer a program for customers of these SUVs in natural spaces of the beautiful Balearic island and also from Tenerife.

The guests of this 80th birthday of the mythical North American off-road firm were able to drive through beautiful enclaves, some on stony and uneven terrain in ascents and descents these electrified versions with about 50 kilometers of battery-powered autonomy.

The Wranglers 4xe continue to find traction on the most unstable terrain thanks to a rich heritage that has been refined with new technology. It charges three engines: the two-liter four-cylinder, 16-valve, direct injection of gasoline that reaches 272 horsepower; an electric motor coupled to the thermal for starting, with contribution of torque and power generator; and a second electric motor with a capacity of up to 145 horsepower. The combination of all three gives a whopping 380 horsepower and 637 Nm of torque!

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon, Sahara and 80th Anniversary homologate some really low consumption, of 4.1 liters per 100 kilometers and have a wide autonomy guaranteed by a gasoline tank -exclusively this fuel- in which 65 liters can fit. In only electric mode it is capable of reaching 130 km / h.

Although it has incorporated many comfort and safety elements that ‘demilitarize’ the classic design that it still retains, the behavior of the electrified Jeep Wrangler maintains and increases all its known capabilities: rigid axles, reducer, articulated suspension, removable stabilizer bar, locking differential … Almost impossible to get stuck.

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe have practically the same specifications in terms of dimensions and angles that they had in their thermal versions. The Rubicon uses specific tires for off-road cruising, while the Sahara and the special birthday edition fit road tires.

As for the driving modes, the buttons are on the left, with poor visibility sitting behind the wheel. The Hybrid is the most useful for driving on the road, with electrical input according to the needs of the march. The electric mode allows to circulate without emitting any type of harmful agents and the eSave closes the electric drive and saves the energy without pollution for when we need it (the urban center or special places).

As the design of the Jeep hardly changes, externally it is necessary to refer to the hatch for the electrical recharge and the logos and bluish piping that are distributed by the four sides of the Wrangler 4xe, the signature of its electrification. The ‘Jeep’, ‘4xe’, ‘Trail Rated’ and ‘Wrangler Unlimited’ logos on all four doors stand out on the Wrangler versions. The Rubicon reinforces its personality with its name on the cap, also bluish.

Another of the classic characteristics of the Wranglers are their removable roofs and doors, which convey that playful car essence that blends so well with natural landscapes.

The biggest changes are seen in the interior of the Wrangler 4xe mainly due to the new technology that has been incorporated. The instrument panel now has the speedometer on the upper part and the right clock is in charge of informing about the cost or the electrical recharge in real time. The color screen is 17.8 cm (7 “) TFT. The Uconnect NAV is integrated into the 21.3 cm (8.4”) touch screen valid for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

What the eye does not see is seen by the camera installed on the front, thanks to which we can detect a rock or calculate much better the passage through truly narrow places. It is standard on the Rubicon and optional on the Sahara and 80th Anniversary.

They are still powerful, more powerful even with the electric boost, but manageable. Electrification and driving aids make it a vehicle suitable for all types of uses and terrain.

Download and Reload

The Jeep Wrangler plug-in hybrids achieve an electric autonomy of 53 kilometers in the best of cases, according to official information (we drain the battery after 46 km of the exhaustive two-and-a-half hour drive. 3kW the time to reach the maximum charge of the battery is in six and a half hours. With the cable for 7.4 kW – from Mopar as an option – the time is reduced to two hours and thirty minutes. LEDs on the dashboard indicate the Wrangler recharging status, in the process they flash one by one and do not stop until the operation is completed and the battery is at 100% capacity.

In order not to reduce the capacity of the trunk, the electrified Jeeps have lithium-ion batteries embedded under the rear seats. They are carefully sealed and coated to prevent any type of liquid from entering them or flooding when fording a river. Wrangler batteries are guaranteed for a period of 8 years or 160,000 kilometers.

The ‘jeepistas’ who want to follow the electrified path of the Wrangler have today three offers. The Sahara costs 68,900 euros without discounts; the Rubicon, 70,800 euros and the special edition 80 Anniversary, 72,300 euros. All of them with the 380 horsepower of the hybrid motorization.

Jeep proposes, for a Rubicon, three years of maintenance and services and varied offers with this financing: 36 installments of 360 euros; 15,300 euros of entry and a last installment of 48,034.35. Added the opening commission of 2,072.95, in the end, the Rubicon comes out for 78,367.30 euros (8,514.71 of interest).

