Jeep wrangler rubicon xtreme recon package launch

Since the announcement of the rebirth of the Ford Bronco the duel with the Jeep Wrangler has not stopped and now a new chapter is added to this healthy and entertaining battle To cope with the Sasquatch version of the Bronco, Jeep announced the Xtreme Recon Package that gives the Wrangler its most extreme specification yet.

Specific for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon four doors and the Wrangler 392, the brand began to advance this package a few days ago with some enigmatic publications on their social networks. As it was speculated today we already know that it was some of the specifications of this new package.

The first image showed the silhouette of a Wrangler with the figure 40.4 and an arrow pointing up at the rear tire. Then an image from the rear showed a license plate with the figure 47.4. These figures, we now know, refer to the angle of departure (before 37.5 °) and of attack (before 44.5 °), respectively, which added to the ventral of 26.7 ° (22.6 ° in the other versions) are given as a result of the new height above the ground. These new angles, it is worth noting, are greater than those of the Bronco.

To achieve this, the Xtreme Recon Package includes a 1.5-inch higher suspension with specifically tuned shocks, as well as Huge 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires. In addition to the improved angles, ground clearance is now 32.7 cm (about 26.1 cm on the conventional Wrangler 392) and wading height is 86.3 cm.

In addition to these changes, the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon four doors and Wrangler 392 with the Xtreme Recon Package add a 4: 56: 1 axle ratio, which with the six-speed manual transmission can be 4: 88: 1, which in turn allows for a creep ratio (crawl ratio) of 100: 1 (It’s usually 50: 1; on the Bronco it’s 94.8: 1). The Dana 44 axles with differential lock and the detachable anti-roll bar are also retained.

The price of the Xtreme Recon Package for the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon four-door and Wrangler 392 has not been announced so far, so surely we will have to wait until July 14 when it is officially presented during the Chicago Hall and before production begins in August.

