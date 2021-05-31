Jeep Wrangler 4xe: the 379 hp plug-in version

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

Who has not imagined driving a Wrangler Rubicon crossing any ordinary mountain range? The latest addition to its range will allow us to do it and get home, full of mud, but without emitting a single gram of CO2. I’m talking about the variant Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the 381 hp plug-in hybrid version with up 50 kilometers of electric autonomy. Jeep is a firm connected to our wildest side, the one that requires the freedom that moments in the middle of nature provide. Its SUVs are characterized by being the most capable, despite the aesthetic change they have undergone to adapt to the current trend of SUVs. However, there is a model in its portfolio that has respected its essence to the max: the Jeep Wrangler.

The rugged, boxy, and off-road-focused aesthetics gather sighs as the Jeep Wrangler passes. A few accolades that will not be affected by a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Electrification is barely visible except for blue accents like the 4xe emblem. This denomination, which it shares with others Jeep PHEV like Compass 4xe or Renegade 4xe, identifies it but does not pigeonhole it. Despite its efficient and sustainable side, it continues to maintain extreme solutions such as tow hooks, a statement of intent where they exist.

We briefly talk about Jeep wrangler 4xe in the presentation of their older PHEV brothers but, until now, we did not know how their commercial offer would be shaped. The firm in Spain has just started the reservation period, ahead of the rest of European countries, with a starting price of 66 592 euros for the Sahara equipment.

The Plug-in hybrid variant of the Wrangler sIt will only be available in the five-door body, which measures 4.88 meters long by 1.89 meters wide and 1.83 meters high. Its 3-meter wheelbase accentuates its off-road dimensions, which have not been affected by the presence of 17.3 kWh capacity battery. The weight, however, has suffered the consequences of the propulsion system, with a final data on the scale of 2 276 kilograms for the access version.