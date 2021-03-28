Jeep wagoneer a pioneer is reborn

From its birth in 1963 until its demise in 1991, the Wagoneer (later Grand Wagoneer) passed through the production lines of Willys-Overland, Kaiser Motors, American Motors Corporation and Chrysler. In fact, replaced the Willys Station Wagon that had been running since the late 1940s as a family vehicle with a unique characteristic: the wood with which its body was optionally manufactured and which gave it the nickname of Woody, referring to wood (precisely, wood).

2021 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

The Wagoneer was then devised as a family vehicle, a rare proposition that set it apart from the legendary military Willys MA and MB and their civilian heir CJ, especially since integrated mechanical proposals aimed at the comfort of its occupants, such as optional independent suspension, 4×4 with automatic transmission or the Quadra-Trac permanent traction system introduced in the 1973 model, as well as an interior with space for six occupants, leather seats, wood trim and a rear trunk that could be grown by folding the backs of the wheels. rear chairs.

This model was diluted in the Cherokee SUV and stood out in the 1984 Grand Wagoneer, more luxurious and aesthetic, which opened a new segment of vehicles in its country of origin. aimed to even compete with the immaculate Range Rover present since the 70s, thanks to the integration of unique solutions for this type of vehicle, such as air conditioning and electric windows.

That’s how respectable the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer 2022 will be, recently unveiled in the United States with mechanical and comfort solutions that will place them above their sister SUV Cherokee and Grand Cherokee, in turn the heiresses of the Wagoneer of yore.

Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer

The first of these will be equipped with a 5.7-liter V8 lightly hybridized e-Torque engine via a 48-volt electric alternator that achieves 392 horsepower and promises to save fuel through variable camshaft timing. and cylinder deactivation, while his fancy brother Grand Wagoneer will appear with a V8 machine with 6.4 liters of displacement and 417 power units with identical consumption optimization technology.

They will both have the Series I, Series II and Series III trim levels, and a fourth, dubbed Obsidian (included only in the Grand Wagoneer) with markedly sporty trim, such as a contrasting black roof and wheels and mirrors in the same hue. During his presentation, emphasis was placed on his cross-country capabilities through precise information such as entry, exit and belly angles of 25, 24 and 22 degrees, respectively, the ground clearance of 277 millimeters with the air suspension (optional on Wagoneer) at full throttle, the wading ability of 24 inches and the trailer of 4,500 kilos.

2021 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Both models are governed by a new TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and three 4×4 systems recognized by Jeep as Quadra Trac I (transfer case that provides permanent all-wheel drive without an activation switch), Quadra Trac II (two-speed active transfer case to better distribute torque and correct tire slip) and Quadra-Drive II (Active two-speed transfer case with electronic limited-slip differential that redistributes torque to the wheels that have traction), in addition to the terrain selector that adapts the grip of the vehicle according to the type of floor where it circulates.

Wagoneer is reborn with a voluminous body of 5,436 millimeters long, 2,123 wide and 1,920 high, with a 3,124 millimeter wheelbase that allows a huge cabin suitable for seven or eight occupants, full of comfort solutions, such as the huge front and rear armrests, double panoramic roof and a technological installation which includes a sound system developed with McIntosh for the best equipped models with 19 speakers, a 10-inch subwoofer and a 950-watt 17-channel amplifier.

Data sheet

Versions: Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer

Engine: 5.7 and 6.4 liter V8

Power: 392 and 471 horses

Torque: 548 and 617 Nm

Gearbox: 8-speed TorqueFlite

Drive: 4×4

2021 Jeep Wagoneer

Great interior luxury

In addition to the enormous space, with seven or eight seats that look more like armchairs, and the wood finishes reminiscent of the Woody, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer top models will have a series of state-of-the-art technological aids, such as digital rear-view mirror, camera monitoring for the rear seats, 10.25-inch instrument panels on the Wagoneer and 12.3 on the Grand Wagoneer, 10.1 and 12-inch horizontal touchscreens, respectively, and, on the tall model, the inscription ‘ ITS T. 1963 ‘on the dash, which is activated by opening the driver and passenger doors, to pay tribute to the first Jeep Wagoneer.

The ‘Colombian’ Wagoneer

Around 1967, the Leonidas Lara e Hijos organization started the assembly of the Wagoneer, at a time when many of the vehicles were brought disassembled in containers to be assembled later in the country, and not as CKD. It is even said that the company achieved that national integration (parts made in Colombia) was required by weight and not by percentage of parts, as is the case today, to maintain North American quality. The first Creole Wagoneer was two-door with a mechanical gearbox and later it began to be assembled with a four-door body and a six-cylinder Tornado engine, camshaft in the cylinder head – a novelty – associated with an automatic transmission. It had a lot of quality problems, especially rust on the bodywork and the bombers. It was built on the basis of the Gladiator pick-up that the company had been producing since 1963 for rural, delivery and freight use, but there is no clear record of how many made it roll and how long they lasted on the assembly line of the CCA, the assembly plant founded by the Laras.

1966 Jeep Super Wagoneer

Figure

5 Different Accessories Mopar announced for the new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer, which will begin rolling this semester in the United States.

Fact

The new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer are built at Michigan’s Stellantis Warren Assembly Plant, the same where the RAM 1500 pick-up comes from. They are armed with a high torsional rigidity chassis and a body that combines aluminum in doors and hood. and, optionally, they will have semi-autonomous driving systems.

In 1991, Jeep stopped producing the Grand Wagoneer with a farewell model that is highly sought after by collectors today.