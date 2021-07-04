Jeep Renegade Impulse: The car “Loki” fans will want to drive

The Jeep renegade It is one of the most successful B-SUVs in its segment. It is true that its sales volume is not what it was a few years ago, but it is still there, fighting more modern rivals. Precisely this adjective is the one that sinks him month after month, especially because been on sale since 2014. However, its design remains just as fresh and original, more than anything because none of its rivals has the tradition and history that it treasures.

Be that as it may, the FCA Group was a specialist in lengthening the life cycle of its models and the Jeep Renegade will be no stranger to it. Therefore, in order to remain attractive in the eyes of the general public, it has been launching new special versions. The last one arrives to entertain the most fans of the marvel universe and of a fictional character that they say is something “liar.” Do you know who the new Jeep Renegade Impulse? Attentive…

The Jeep Renegade Impulse special version celebrates the launch of “Loki” at Disney + Italy …

We refer to Loki, the God of Lies who is based on the Marvel Comics character. To shape the Jeep Renegade Impulse those responsible for the Yankee firm have started from Limited finish. Aesthetically speaking, the changes that this special edition receives are limited, although together with the tone that its bodywork wears we must also highlight the logos, spread over several areas, which announce which version we are facing.

As for the standard equipment, the Renegade Impulse boasts hands-free access and starting, heated and folding power rear view mirrors or a cargo drawer under the front passenger seat. To more, add 18 inch alloy wheels7-inch central touch screen or dual zone climate control. The rest of the elements, in terms of safety and comfort, remain unaltered with respect to the version from which it is derived.

Finally we will talk about the mechanical range that animates it. In diesel it will have the reputed block 1.6 MultiJet II of 130 CV. But in addition, the 4xe plug-in hybrid version with 190 hp will also be present. All in all, we must give you bad news. At the moment, this Impulse version is only available on the Italian market. It will be necessary to see if those responsible are encouraged and bring it to Spain, although everything indicates that this will not happen. A shame

