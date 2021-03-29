Jeep opens charging points for wrangler 4xe

Introduced last year the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, the brand’s first plug-in hybrid, promised up to 40 km of autonomy walking only electric charge, a bit optimistic performance since the figures obtained by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) of the United States only reached 34 km. In any case, Jeep is already planning to help its customers and will open charging points on the three most popular off-road trails.

In the coming weeks the departure locations for the Moab trails, in Utah, and the Rubicon Trail and Big Bear, in California, will inaugurate their Jeep charging points in cooperation with Electrify America and taking energy from the electricity grid and, as seen in the images, at least taking support from the solar panels.

Jeep 4xe charging station

Through these 240 volt charging stations The 17 kWh batteries in the Jeep Wrangler 4xe would take two hours to charge completely and to access them for free it is necessary to download and register in a special Electrify America application, from which the process is also started and can be monitored in real time.

With these new charging points it will not only be interesting to see the real performance of the Jeep Wrangler 4xe on these off-road trails and the duration of the batteries during the trips, but also the operation of these recharging points and the ‘rows’ that can be done while the batteries are ‘tanking’.

Jeep will of course expand the number of these recharging points throughout the United States and they only anticipated that later they will announce when and where they will be located the next.

Jeep 4xe charging station