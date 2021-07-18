Jeep offers Wranglers and Gladiators a windshield that won’t break!

Hasn’t it happened to you that you were driving and, all of a sudden, a “blow to the ground” hit you on the moon and stung or broken it? That sensation hurts as if you were stabbed with a knife, but even more so if it has been thrown from the wheels of a car or truck. Be that as it may, once it has been bitten or broken, there is no choice but to call insurance to fix it or change it for a new one. More than anything, because it could reduce visibility and even make us “search” on ITV.

Therefore, it is clear that windshield breakage is one of the most uncomfortable “chores” that can happen to us when we drive. Well, imagine how many windows will chip or break when driving off road? Jeep He knows this and therefore proposes a more than interesting solution for two of his more off-the-beaten-path models. A windshield that does not break And that, attention, is manufactured with the same technology as the screen of your mobile.

Jeep Gorilla Glass Windshield is made by Corning Inc

So that you understand, the windshield featured by Jeep is made from Corning Gorilla Glass. That is, it uses the same chemical reinforcement technology as smartphone screens. For its manufacture, Mopar uses an inner layer of ultra-thin Gorilla Glass with a 52% thicker outer sheet. This makes it lighter and more durable, offering a superior resistance to chips, cracks and fractures of stones or Chinese …

According statements by Mark Bosanac, Vice President of Service, Parts and Customer Care for Mopar North America …

“On the road or on a daily commute to work, windshield damage can happen anywhere, anytime.” […] “Our Windshield Jeep Performance Parts (JPP) Quality-Tested Replacement Parts made from Gorilla Glass offer Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator owners a additional protection and a two-year factory warranty«

If you have a Jeep Wrangler or Gladiator and you want to wear this windshield we have bad news for you. In Europe it will not be available, since for the moment it will be limited to the United States. Its official price starts at $ 645 for the previous generation Wrangler and increases to $ 932 for current generations. In this case it is equipped with a front camera, a heater to remove the ice and an integrated antenna.

Source – Jeep – Mopar