Jeep decided to expand its offerings to the public PwD (People with Disabilities) during the pandemic. The action is aimed at versions of Renegade and Compass that do not fit the determinations of the full benefit for the PCD public. Thus, a R $ 91,590 Renegade Sport can go for R $ 64,608. And a Compass Longitude Flex of R $ 134,900 can go for R $ 90,602.

Photo: FCA / Disclosure

The totality of discounts for people with disabilities, which includes exemption from IPI, ICMS, IOF and IPVA (the latter varying according to the municipality), is valid only for vehicles that cost up to R $ 70,000. However, it is possible to have exemption from IPI for cars with a price above that value. In this way, the PCD public may have discounts, in addition to the right ones, of up to 28.3%, in a unique opportunity for those who make the purchase.

With the new price list, the Jeep Compass Longitude 2.0 Diesel, for example, which costs R $ 170,990, may have a reduction that goes from 22.3% to 28.3%, reaching the price of R $ 98,080. If a PCD buyer opts for the Jeep Compass Longitude 2.0 Flex, which has a suggested public price of R $ 134,990, the discounts can vary between 19.5% and 25.5%, reaching a final value of R $ 90,602.

Jeep Renegade Sport from R $ 91,590 can go for R $ 64,608.

Photo: FCA / Disclosure

If the option is for the Jeep Renegade Trailhawk 2.0 Diesel, with suggested value of R $ 152,990, the discounts vary between 18.6% and 24.6%, causing a purchase at the price of R $ 92,284. If the preference is to take home a Jeep Renegade Sport 1.8, which costs R $ 91,590, the version can have a discount of 15.7% to 21.7%, and can be purchased for R $ 64,608.

It is worth remembering that the Jeep Renegade 1.8 Flex AT6 PCD already fits the determinations of the full benefit for the PCD public. Therefore, it continues with a suggested public price of R $ 69,999, reaching R $ 54,662 with the full exemptions allowed.

