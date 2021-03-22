Jeep Magneto Concept and three other prototypes for the Easter Jeep Safari

On the occasion of Easter Jeep Safari, the off-road event that is held every year in the Moab desert, in Utah, the American manufacturer Jeep has taken the opportunity to unveil four interesting prototypes, which will be shown to the public for the first time on March 28, when I start the 2021 edition of this ‘Safari’.

Basically, these are four different prototypes, the most prominent being a fully electric Jeep Wrangler, called Magneto, to which are added the so-called Jeepster Beach, a Gladiator pick-up and a Wrangler in orange. Let’s see them.



6 Photos

Most striking of all is a zero-emission Wrangler, the Jeep Magneto, a designation the brand registered last month that sparked a series of rumors about a possible electric Wrangler. At the moment it is a prototype, which also includes raised suspension, off-road tires, maintains the wading capacity of the original model and retains a six-speed manual gearbox.

The model is based on the 2020 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon two-door, although the 3.6-liter V6 engine has given way to a custom-built electric motor, which offers similar power to the six-cylinder: 289 hp and 370 Nm maximum torque. Enough for a 0-96 km / h in 6.8 seconds.

The Magneto’s electric motor is powered by four lithium-ion batteries, totaling 70 kWh of capacity. One is located under the front hood, two others on the sides of the old gas tank and a last one in the trunk. In any case, we are talking about a prototype that is very far from production.

The next concept, which is more of a restomod, is called the Jeepster Beach and is a fully restored 1968 Jeepster, using components from a modern Wrangler Rubicon. The front grille, round headlights or rear roll bar stand out, while the interior features cut-back seats upholstered in red leather.

Under the hood we find a modern, gasoline and turbocharged engine, specifically a 2.0-liter four-cylinder, which inherits it from the Wrangler. In this case it offers a power of 345 hp, a maximum torque of 500 Nm, and is combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission. In this case, the suspension is also raised and the tires are off-road.

The next of the prototypes, somewhat more conventional, is called the Red Bare concept and is based on the pick-up of the house, the Jeep Gladiator. It hides a 3.0-liter V6 turbodiesel engine, with 264 HP of power and 600 Nm of maximum torque, and mounts high-performance Dana 44 axles, off-road tires, winch, improved suspension, etc …

Obviously, it sports a bright red body color, dubbed Fire Cracker Red, matching matte black elements and gold-tone graphics, as well as a cloth roof or glass-less doors. Inside we find seats upholstered in black leather or red stitching, for example.

The last of the prototypes for this year’s Easter Jeep Safari is called the Wrangler Orange Peelz and, like the Gladiator, it sports a more vivid color, along with satin black details, as well as doors without glass, although in this case the roof It is rigid, of the ‘hardtop’ type. There is also no shortage of Mopar components, such as the metal pedal board, or rubber mats.

Finally, the engine that gives life to this Wrangler is a 3.6-liter V6 Pentastar, with 289 hp and 353 Nm, and the transmission is an eight-speed automatic. The modifications include a cold air intake system, a specific exhaust, Fox shock absorbers or off-road tires.