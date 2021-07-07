Jeep grand cherokee trackhawk to be discontinued

Since its introduction in 2018 the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk with its 6.2-liter Hemi Hellcat V8 engine with supercharger and 707 horsepower has been the top version but with the arrival of the new generation this would come to an end, as reported by Mopar Insiders citing some internal Stellantis sources.

There would be two main reasons for making this decision: on the one hand there is the issue of emissions that must adhere to increasingly stringent standards, and on the other there is the issue of Stellantis plan to start electrifying its entire portfolio by 2024. In other words, the Hellcat engine also has its days numbered.

Jeep grand cherokee trackhawk

However, that the current Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is going to be discontinued, in fact this SUV will be discontinued on November 20, does not mean we will not see a super powerful version again. The new generation of the Grand Cherokee could come to use a turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine from Stellantis’ new engine family (Global Medium Engine, GME-T6), which may be part of a plug-in hybrid motorization. This would be the same that will offer in the new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

Mopar Insiders says the GME-T6 has a goal of 525 horsepower on its own, so making use of the electric assistance that would be foreseen it could even become more powerful than the current 6.4-liter Hemi V8. However, this is still speculation as this new family of engines has not yet been officially revealed.

Although the fact that the current Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and the same Hellcat V8 engine have their days numbered It is still sad news for fans of these models, the outlook is not entirely bleak if one takes into account that a more powerful engine could arrive.