Jeep grand cherokee hybrid, electric wrangler, electric ram 1500

During what he called his EV Day, Stellantis made several announcements of his different brands such as the preview of the first electric muscle car by Dodge that we already showed you. For its part, Jeep showed first images of Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid and electric Wrangler, and RAM advanced its first all-electric pickup.

Scheduled to be officially launched at the New York Show in August, Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe will be available in both the L version with three row seats as in the normal version of two. Interestingly, the image shared by the brand is the first we see of the five-seater variant that has not yet made its debut.

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe, preview

As with Dodge, the Jeep presentation focused on a video where they exposed their electrification plan and this includes the long-awaited all-electric version of the Wrangler. However, just like the Grand Cherokee 4xe, specifications and technical data are conspicuous by their absence and instead a timeline is followed that reveals the functions that the electric Wrangler would gain.

Jeep previews electric future

The world premiere of the electric Jeep Wrangler, which according to the video could be called Freedom, would be in July 2025 with Features like biometric recognition, car-to-car charging (?) and even pairing with a drone to light the way. By 2030 it would have autonomous off-road capability, remote tracking and a configuration of the chairs to turn them into a bed and see the stars.

The paper, or well, the screen in this case, can do everything. Time will tell us how much of all this is true. At the end of the presentation video, which you can see below, silhouette of seven 4xe models shown, of which the last one draws our attention.

Electric Jeep Wrangler, preview

Finally, the first fully electric RAM will hit the market in 2024 and that “with full knowledge of what our competitors are doing, we will exceed their offerings with an electric RAM 1500 made to redefine the full-size segment.” According to the brand, your entry into this segment will be without compromising what your customers would not be willing to sacrifice– Power, performance and capacity, whether it’s loading and towing, or in terms of cargo space.

Following then the electrification plan of Stellantis, the launch of the electric RAM 1500 in 2024 will be followed by the goal of offering an electrified solution (read hybrid) in most of its segments by 2025 and an electric solution in all its segments by 2030.

RAM anticipates electric future