Jeep Gladiator: American conqueror and sophisticated

DANIEL G. LIFONA

Updated on Monday, May 17, 2021 – 13:02

We tested on a field circuit this ‘pick-up’ 4×4 ready to conquer any ‘wild’ territory and that achieves remarkable performance on asphalt.

USA Huge pick-ups go to RAM TRX batteries The fastest pick-up available

The ‘pick-up’ are the closest thing to those wooden carts pulled by horses, oxen or mules plowing the vast plains of North America more than 200 years ago. And few vehicles better symbolize the spirit of the Wild West and the thirst for adventure than the Jeep Gladiator, already available in Spain for lovers of american lifestyle.

We have tested it on an ‘offroad’ circuit near Colmenar Viejo (in the north of Madrid) and we can assure you that the Gladiator is a true 4×4 capable of going anywhere, climb any dirt ramp, circumvent any mound, wade through any mud puddle or ‘surf’ the steepest terrain. And that which loads on its rear axle with a 1.5 meter steel box in which it can be transported anything weighing less than 613 kg: from a quad to two dirt bikes or enduro, several mountain bikes, a kayak with its paddles, boxes of tools, building materials, carpentry, paint … everything we can think of and much more.

Amazing performance

It is not a cheap vehicle nor for all the public, that is true, but for 73,300 euros is available in Spain the Access version with Overland finish driven by a sophisticated 3.0 MultiJet V-6 diesel engine (homologated by the current European emission regulations Euro 6D Final), which develops a power of 264 hp and a maximum pair of 600 Nm.

This powerful diesel engine is combined with a 8-speed automatic transmission and the permanently active 4×4 Select-Trac system, which includes a two-speed transfer case with reducer 4L and resistant front and rear axles Dana 44 third generation.

On the road, it offers astonishing performance for a vehicle that measures almost 5.6 meters long, 1.9 m high (with canvas roof or soft top), 1.9 m wide and weighs 2,400 kilos empty. Still accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 8.6 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 177 km / h with an average consumption of 9.5-9.8 l / 100km in combined cycle WLTP and some CO2 emissions of 248-256 g / km.

Without forgetting, of course, his extraordinary towing capacity: up to 2,721 kg to pull a large caravan, yacht or horse trailer. And thanks to your 71 liter fuel tank and a quite acceptable consumption, the Jeep Gladiator is a ‘mastodon’ that offers a autonomy of more than 700 kilometers to reach any lost corner of the world without necessarily having to refuel.

Release version

The Overland finished version offers a extensive standard equipment what includes 18 ” wheels, front and rear parking sensors, rear view camera, leather multifunction steering wheel, keyless start, automatic led lights (front and rear) and a Alpine 9-speaker premium audio system which includes a rear subwoofer and a 12-channel 552W amplifier with a handy Optional portable Bluetooth wireless speaker. Located behind the rear seats, the wireless speaker recharges while driving the Gladiator and its exterior is dust and water resistant.

A more exclusive version is also available during the launch phase of the Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition with a price that starts at 78,800 euros. This limited edition model is reserved for the first customers who order the new ‘pick-up’ and offers a higher level of equipment. That includes 18 “alloy wheels, an exclusive logo, the rigid roof and the wheel arches in the body color.

The interior of the Launch Edition version features a dashboard covered in Monaco leather, black leather heated seats, Alpine premium audio system with subwoofer and portable wireless speaker, Uconnect with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8.4 inch touch screen with navigation system, Trail front camera, Blind Spot Detector with reverse crossover control, Forward Collision Warning Plus with autonomous braking, adaptive cruise control with stop function and automatic high beams.

According to the criteria of

The Trust ProjectLearn moreSee links of interest Holidays 2021 Cover THE WORLD TODAY

