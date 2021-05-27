Jeep Gladiator 3.0 diesel V6 offroad test, much more than a pick-up

Jeep launches its new large pick-up on the European market. Responds to the name of Jeep gladiator And, as you might be imagining, it takes its base from the beloved Jeep Wrangler. The American brand has already presented it to us and we have also been able to verify its abilities off the asphalt with some intense offroad tests.

In addition to a pick-up, this new Jeep Gladiator is perceived as something more. It personally reminds me of the Hummer style that became fashionable in the 90s, with a gigantic SUV and a lot of image. Of course, with the Gladiator we have a real TT, not like his compatriot.

The Jeep Gladiator is much more than a very capable pick-up

And it is that if we look at aesthetics, the protagonist of these lines has an eye-catching design. To begin with, because it is a fairly large car, continuing because it is a “traditional” style Jeep (with straight lines and square shapes) and ending with that it is a totally new model with the latest technologies.



For example, despite being a car with a clear orientation towards field and work use, it comes with LED lighting for headlights and taillights.

The front is closely related to the Wrangler. We see that robust and prominent bumper, the mythical seven vertical stripes, the round main optics, the marked wheel arches, the hood air intake or the practically vertical windshield. Without a doubt, an image recognizable anywhere on the planet and that is traced to that of the mythical Willys.

The side view doesn’t exactly go unnoticed. We have a long hood but a short front overhang, a very big battle to place on it the double cabin with two doors on each side, and the abrupt cut behind it to accommodate the box, which we will talk about later.

Meanwhile, the rear area is less attractive at the design level, as in any pick-up. Very robust fenders and highlighted rear wheel arches are not lacking. But Jeep puts its details with a few LED lights self-styled and, of course, the Jeep lettering on the box lid.

The American brand does not introduce the Jeep inscription on the front of the Gladiator. He says that by the design of the front anyone already knows that it is a Jeep.

External dimensions, angles and main dimensions

Before moving on to the cabin, I think it is important to review the main exterior dimensions of this model.



Length Height Width Wheelbase Length Height Width Wheelbase 5,591 mm 1,905 mm 1,894 mm 3,488 mm.

But perhaps more important is knowing the bottom angles and clearance, as well as wading ability.

Inlet Ventral Outlet Ground clearance Wading capacity Ventral Outlet Inlet Ground clearance Wading ability 41o 25o 18.5o 253 mm 760 mm at 80 km / h

Quality and robustness inside

As I said at the beginning, it is not only a model to use as a work tool, but it goes one step further. And this is noticeable in the cabin, where a luxurious appearance and good workmanship with the recognized resistance, robustness and reliability of the American brand.

In this way, in the Jeep Gladiator we have a style very similar to that of the aforementioned Wrangler. We found a small but sufficient instrument panel for a car of this type, remarkable materials for a pick-up but easily washable as commented by the brand and a square-shaped central screen (8.4 inches) to control the infotainment and some settings. vehicle.

With respect to space, the front seats are more than enough for two large adults, while the rear seats are somewhat less comfortable but equally usable. In addition, the rear seats can be folded down and there are also storage pockets hidden under these second row bench seats.

What does your box offer us?

And as far as the box is concerned, if we pull the technical data sheet we find that the volume is 1,005 liters, being able to support no less than 613 kilos of load. The maximum length of the box with the lid closed is 1.53 meters, while the maximum width is 1.44 meters.

Jeep Gladiator Main Technical Details

We now make the leap to the technical part, starting with the engine. This Jeep Gladiator is powered by a diesel engine 3.0-liter V6; a mechanic that offers 264 hp and nothing less than 600 Nm from 1,400 rpm. At the output of the crankshaft a automatic gearbox ZF 8-speed.

How could it be otherwise, we have a all-wheel drive system with various operating modes. We have rear, four-wheel and four-wheel drive with reducer. And to this must be added the blocking of Trac Lok rear differentialas well as lots of electronics to ensure tire grip on ascents, descents, bridge crossings and very difficult surfaces.

With all that, the towing capacity amounts to 2,721 kilos, while among other data in the technical sheet appears a top speed of 177 km / h and a 0 to 100 in just 8.6 seconds.

At the wheel in its habitat

In this presentation, Jeep prepared us a offroad route more than 20 minutes with your new pick-up. It was not a dangerous track for the Jeep Gladiator, but I am clear that few cars would be able to complete it safely. And the test cars did not come fitted with off-road wheels, but with a mixed compound.

During the first few meters, the large vehicle dimensions that we are driving, but the truth is that despite the narrowness of the road, the turning capacity is good and it is not necessary to open too wide. And this is because we have a short front overhang.

Circulating in a chain, the most amazing thing is see how Dana 44 axles work of the vehicle that precedes us before the crossings of bridges, keeping all the wheels in contact with the ground except in very pronounced obstacles. When this happens there is no problem, because the traction system and the electronics allow the car to continue moving forward without flinching.

The same happens before promotions really important. The engine, gearbox, traction and electronics create unbeatable poker even if on the slope we hit any bump or pronounced irregularity. Really, it is really striking to check the capabilities that a fully stock vehicle can offer in the field.

As if all this were not enough, the Jeep Gladiator has a front camera that we can activate on the screen to better see what the front tires are going to step on a few moments later, making it easier for us to maneuver. Oh by the way, this front camera counts with cleaning, pouring a jet of water under pressure on it in case it gets dirty.

As expected, its weak point, or less good, is that the ventral and exit angles are not remarkable. Be careful, it is not that they are bad, far from it, but in that sense a Jeep Wrangler will be more solvent because it has a shorter wheelbase and a smaller rear overhang. Anyway, protections are not lacking.

And with crowds of driving assistants

Despite its offroad character, the brand with the seven vertical stripes did not want to skimp on offering a large endowment of equipment on safety matter. You can have practically the same assistants and systems as any current tourism.

For example, it comes with automatic high beams, blind spot detection, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking system, rear cross traffic alert, reversing camera and parking sensors; in addition to the aforementioned LED headlights.

Equipment Jeep Gladiator

The Jeep Gladiator is offered in two trim levels. The base variant is called the Overland, while the currently most equipped is called the Launch Edition.

Overland

Active speed limiter 18-inch wheels Alpine Premium sound pack with 8 speakers Parking sensors Skid plates on the underbody Rear view camera Full-size spare wheel Multifunction leather steering wheel DAB digital radio Cruise control LED headlights and taillights Socket 12-volt Instrument cluster with 7-inch TFT display Keyless start Rear differential lock Dana M210 front axle Dana M220 rear axle Selec-trac system Folding rear seats Speed ​​selector on ascents and descents

Launch Edition (adds)

230 volt socket 18-inch specific wheels Offroad front camera 400W inverter Blind spot sensor Wireless speaker system Audio equipment with 9 speakers including Subwoofer Adaptive cruise control Storage under the rear seats Roll-up cargo box cover Pack Safety Group Pack Comfort Pack Tech Emblem Launch Edition Forward Collision Warning Plus Heated front seats and steering wheel

Prices Jeep Gladiator

According to Jeep, the official price of the Jeep Gladiator Overland is 73,300 euros. Meanwhile, the Launch Edition variant with the additional equipment described above has a RRP of 78,800 euros. In any case, the brand and accessories subsidiary Mopar offer a large number of possibilities for extras, accessories and configurations.

Jeep Gladiator Gallery