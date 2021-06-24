Jeep gears up an even wilder Wrangler to respond to the Bronco Raptor

The arrival of a new Ford Bronco is forcing Jeep to redouble its efforts with the Wrangler. The fight to be the best 4×4 made in the USA is being fierce, and now a new movement is looming in this regard. Jeep works on a Wrangler even wilder than the Rubicon, a model that would be designed to stand up straight to the future Ford Bronco Raptor.

The Jeep Wrangler Rubicon is the crown jewel within the Wrangler range, a model that just a few months ago was improved with the arrival of an atmospheric V8 version to hurt the Bronco where it hurts most. But not happy with it, in Jeep they have wanted to reinforce their counterattack, now announcing the arrival of a new version through an enigmatic teaser.

In this preview published on their social networks, Jeep only shows us the well-known silhouette of the Willys, but with an indication of 40.4 next to an arrow that indicates the underside of the vehicle. No information or further indications accompany this image, but it is easy to imagine that we could be talking about a new Wrangler where the ventral angle has been improved in pursuit of better off-road capabilities. The current Wrangler Rubicon has a belly angle of 37º.

Obviously this new version will not limit itself to improving your ventral angle and now, but it will surely offer a broader improvement where we also find better angles in attack and departure, greater ground clearance, new off-road tires and even a new revision of the 4×4 system with more capable axles or even portal axles.

Be that as it may, the mystery around this new version seems that it will have to accompany us for a few more days, but what is clear is that the rivalry between Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco will allow us to know very interesting improvements in both 4×4.