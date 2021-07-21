Jeep could abandon the diesel blocks by the year 2030 Is it true?

The electrification of the automotive sector he’s getting manufacturers to launch “probe balloons” into the air to see whether or not their plans are correct. The Volkswagen Group is going to bet everything, or almost, on the family ID which has created the house of Wolfsburg. For its part, BMW is doing the same with the family «I» and Mercedes-Benz with the EQ. However, they are not the only ones taking steps in this “must” direction: Stellantis is another one of them.

A few days ago, my colleague Diego Ávila, told you the main details of the EV Day organized by Stellantis. In it they announced what will be the path to adopt the massive electrification of the brands that make up its structure. The problem is that it seems that they, like others, are in a great hurry and, as the saying goes, they are usually not good. Above all because there is talk that Jeep could abandon diesel very soon…

Stellantis wants Jeep to embrace electrification as soon as possible …

According to various sources, including CarAdvice, Jeep could stop using diesel engines by 2030. The first advance, of this path, we met a few days ago. It was when we knew, and we verified first hand, that the Wrangler will only be sold in Europe with 4xe plug-in hybrid mechanics. Therefore, it would be more than confirmed that Stellantis’ rush to embrace electrification is very evident.

If we stick to the statements by Christian Meunier, CEO of Jeep …

«I think diesel in Europe is going to disappear, and Europe was really the root of diesel engines. And as a result of this, it is very clear that diesel [ventas] the volume will be significantly reduced » But does that mean that we will stop offering diesel engines at once? I do not think that there will be a transition between now and 2030, and will vary by market. Some markets will continue to have V8 engines, some will continue to have six-cylinder engines, and some will continue to have diesel.

These words, which at first might seem very clear, are not so clear. Above all, because they do not give clues about the real timing that Stellantis has marked Jeep to abandon diesel. That, not to mention that the V6 and V8 would also have their days numbered, as the emission regulations are increasingly strict. That in Europe, since in the United States they do not seem very concerned about climate change.

All in all, we will have no choice but wait for events to happen to see where your steps will go. The acid test will take place very soon, although it still has no official date marked on the calendar. We refer to the official presentation of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe of which we already gave you some clues a few days ago.

