Jeep Compass, the first European ‘Stellantis’ of the American brand

FERNANDO LLAMAS

Editor

Madrid

Updated Wednesday, April 7, 2021 – 07:20

It will arrive in May very renewed, with front-wheel drive gasoline and diesel engines and two plug-in versions with four-wheel drive, one with 190 horsepower and the other with 240.

The new Jeep Compass has been extensively renovated. 2020 Jeep Compass and Renegade 4xe First Edition Wrangler 4xe Plugs will need to be installed in the field

The new Jeep Compass has just been presented in society, built in the Italian factory of Melfi with European standards that will be sold in Spain from next May. An SUV with less polluting combustion versions and the plug-in, plug-in hybrid that have all-wheel drive.

The model with S finish and plug-in hybrid all-wheel drive is the top of the line.

It is the first Jeep launched by the new Stellantis industrial configuration, which started up in the first weeks of this year and brings together the brands of the PSA groups and, like Jeep, Fiat Chrysler Automobile, which logically already had it in its portfolio before the merger.

The Compass is the Jeep most open to all types of public: while remaining adventurous, it is a car to travel around the city and travel comfortably, safely and now with new details of style and sophistication. Due to this versatility, it accounts for 40% of Jeep sales. And for this reason, Jeep affirms that this is a product intended for ‘pragmatic dreamers’.

The powerful image of the Compass contrasts with its versatility and ‘docility’.

The launch model will carry the insignia of the Jeep 80th anniversary that is being celebrated this year. But also flags the new range from the renowned manufacturer of SUVs, since many of the elements that it introduces will enter the other models.

Between his characteristics, the manufacturer highlights the 10.25-inch full-HD digital instrument cluster; the Uconnect 5 system with 8.4 to 10.1-inch touchscreens further from the driver’s vision and featuring a five times faster processor, Android operating system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connections, plus TomTom 3D navigator with voice recognition natural..

The Uconnect 5, which debuts in a European Jeep, is an infotainment system that aims to finish breaking with the somewhat austere tradition Jeep and Highway Assist, which incorporates driving aids that reach the autonomous car level 2 (the industry goal is level 5). According to the brand, the best technological equipment a Jeep has ever loaded.

The help systems and their graphics are completely renewed

Some of the ADAS functions of the Compass are traffic sign recognition, intelligent speed assist, drowsiness alert, emergency braking, pedestrian recognition and cyclists, adaptive cruise control and lane centering, the latter available after July.

Last year’s launch of the plug-in hybrids has meant a Jeep’s step forward in environmental care, but sales efficiency is not negligible, since one in four Compass sold uses this technology, well matched to the fundamentals of the brand’s legendary SUVs.

The Jeep Compass range consists of the Sport, Longitude, Limited, S and Trailhawk trim levels, with five different combinations of engines and gears: gasoline, diesel and plug-in hybrid.

The gasoline version It mounts the 1.3-liter GSE engine of 130 hp or 150 hp, with manual transmission and dry double clutch (DDCT) respectively, always with front-wheel drive.

The diesel version It carries the 1.6 engine of 130 hp with a six-speed manual gearbox and front-wheel drive.

The plug-in hybrid range you can choose it with 190 240 horsepower, with a six-speed automatic transmission and eAWD all-wheel drive.

Owning a Jeep Compass costs between 28,500 euros of the 1.3 and 130 hp petrol models in the Sport trim and the 47,700 of the top of the range with S 4xe plug-in hybrid finish.

